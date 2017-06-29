Technavio analysts forecast the business etiquette training market in APACto grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629006328/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the business etiquette training market in APAC from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the business etiquette training market in APACfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented on theproduct (customized and proprietary) and learning model (classroom and online).

China and India are the key countries that contribute significantly to soft skills training in the corporate segment in APAC. In China, the majority of training expenditure is focused on middle and senior management followed by the sales function of enterprises. In India, organizations are finding it difficult to retain skilled labor, making hiring new talent competitive as well as expensive. Organizations have stopped ad hoc training and have started to invest in complete interactive and objective-based training to enhance employee satisfaction and engagement.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio educationresearch analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the business etiquette training market in APAC:

Different regional requirements

Increasing demand from SMBs

Huge soft skills gaps

Different regional requirements

With the increase in globalization, it has become important on the part of the companies to invest in etiquette training. Companies are focusing to gain competitive advantage through skill enhancement of their employees. Thus, companies are identifying the skill requirements of their employees and providing adequate resources for training them.

Jhansi Mary, a lead K12 and higher education research analyst at Technavio, says, "In APAC, the exchange of business card and gifts must be done by both the hands and not just one. People are judged by the way they exchange business cards and gifts. Also, in China and other Asian countries, people greet each other with a bow and extend a handshake only after the host has extended his hand first. Thus, it is important that employees undergo business etiquette training to identify these small but significant gestures.

Increasing demand from SMBs

Globally, small and medium-sized business (SMBs) have begun to play a stronger role in strengthening the respective region's economic situation. Companies focus more on India and China for making investments. Companies are also targeting countries such as Indonesia and Thailand for expanding their business.

"The training requirements of SMBs will be niche and vendors will be required to design their training on those niche markets. Hence, corporate etiquette training vendors looking to capitalize on the training requirements of the sector should have the technical, technological, and financial leverage to develop sustainable training programs for the SMB segment," adds Jhansi.

Huge soft skills gaps

There is a huge gap in the soft skills of employees in countries such as China. The growth in the tertiary education has resulted in the growth of workforce ready graduate in the country. However, these graduates lack the necessary soft skills. Many firms in China are finding it difficult to find suitable candidates proficient with business etiquette skills.

China's domestic firms have become more globalized and require bringing business practices to global standards. This would require individuals that are well equipped with the necessary technical skills and soft skills with business etiquette skills being the most important. The culture of the Chinese economy also influences the way in which business is carried out in the country.

Top vendors:

Suneeta Kanga

Etiquette Image International

Pria Warrick Finishing Academy

The Standard Companion

Académie de Bernadac

Browse Related Reports:

Global Higher Education Market 2017-2021

Private Tutoring Market in China 2017-2021

Global Corporate Compliance Training Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like school and college essential and education technology. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629006328/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com