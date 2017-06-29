DEADLINE MONDAY: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against PCM, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against PCM, Inc. ("PCM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCMI) for possible violations of federal securities laws from June 17, 2015 through May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired PCM shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm before the July 3, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, PCM violated federal securities laws. In April 2015, PCM acquired En Pointe Technologies, Inc. and publicly filed its supposed financial statements. On May 2, 2017, Seeking Alpha reported that PCM alleged that En Pointe's net income was overstated due to several accounting issues and thus its public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was announced, PCM's stock priced fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

