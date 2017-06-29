VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC ("Dimensional Canada ULC"), the manager of the Dimensional Funds, announced today that it is changing the risk ratings associated with the following funds as set out below:

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating ---------------------------------- -------------------- -------------------- DFA Canadian Vector Equity Fund Medium Medium to High DFA U.S. Vector Equity Fund Medium Medium to High DFA Global 40EQ-60FI Portfolio Low to Medium Low DFA Global 50EQ-50FI Portfolio Low to Medium Low DFA Global 70EQ-30FI Portfolio Medium Low to Medium DFA Global 80EQ-20FI Portfolio Medium Low to Medium

These changes resulted from the adoption of the Canadian Securities Administrators' updated risk classification methodology. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds. The standardized risk classification methodology used by Dimensional Canada ULC to identify the investment risk level of the funds within the Dimensional Funds is available on request, by calling us collect at 604-685-1633, by email at info@dfacanada.com, or by writing to us at Suite 2110 - 745, Thurlow Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 0C5.

In addition, Dimensional Canada ULC announced today changes to the management fees associated with the following funds as set out below:

Current Current New Class New Class Fund Name Class A Class F A F -------------------------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- DFA Global Real Estate Securities Fund 1.35% 0.35% 1.25% 0.25% Current Current New Class New Class Class A Class F A F & Class & Class & Class & Class Fund Name A(H) F(H) A(H) F(H) -------------------------------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- DFA U.S. Core Equity Fund 1.25% 0.25% 1.20% 0.20%

These changes were effected on June 28, 2017 and will be reflected in the renewal Simplified Prospectus for the Dimensional Funds, which is expected to be filed on or about June 29, 2017.

Contacts:

Alex Stockham

Rubenstein Associates

(646) 251-3736

astockham@rubenstein.com



