SMYRNA, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- KWC introduces LUNA-E, a faucet collection for the bespoke kitchen that melds beauty with precision innovation, which is evident in exquisite attention to detail: micro spray technology that directs water exactly where it's needed; extensive swivel ranges and extra-long hoses that reach every inch of the sink surface; water-saving flow-rates; variable temperatures; and easy-to-clean features. Brought to market by the leading supplier of luxury kitchen and bath faucets, shower systems and accessories, the LUNA-E collection is comprised of a Pull-Down Faucet, Pull-Out Faucet with jetclean™, Prep Faucet, Bar Faucet and Potfiller Service Faucet.

"The understated beauty of LUNA-E faucets creates a focal point of style in any kitchen," said Lars Christensen, VP Product Development & Innovation. "Whether you're looking for a high-arc or low-profile faucet, the LUNA-E collection brings KWC precision, quality and luxury to elevate the aesthetic and performance of both classic and contemporary kitchens, making everyday life special."

Now available in KWC showrooms nationwide, the LUNA-E kitchen collection includes 5 faucets that offer a new, wide variety of models designed with the exceptional features of the previous generation, giving users greater freedom and reliability when working in the kitchen:

Pull-Down Faucet: Creating the perfect balance between visual and functional harmony, the 15-5/8-inch Pull-Down Faucet features a high-arc; a child-safe single-lever handle (cold water flows when the lever is pulled forward); a pull-out spray hose that extends nearly 24-inches; and a swivel range of 360-degrees. The LUNA-E Kitchen Pull-Down Faucet is available for a MSRP of $545 with a chrome finish and $685 with a splendure™ stainless steel finish.





Pull-Out Faucet with jetclean™: The 8-11/16-inch faucet's sleek, low-profile, single-lever handle; 130-degree swivel range; and innovative, pull-out spray hose with a jetclean™ faceplate that extends nearly 24-inches make it durable, beautiful and virtually self-cleaning. The cone-shaped sieve holes on the faucet's jetclean™ faceplate expand when water is flowing, dislodging limescale deposits from the kitchen spray, and returns to normal size once the water is turned off. The LUNA-E Kitchen Pull-Out Faucet with jetclean™ is available for a MSRP of $515 with a chrome finish and $615 with a splendure™ stainless steel finish.





Prep Faucet: The 14-1/2-inch Prep Faucet features a high-arch spout; a child-safe single-lever handle (cold water flows when the lever is pulled forward); a pull-out spray hose that extends nearly 24-inches; and a swivel range of 360-degrees. The LUNA-E Kitchen Prep Faucet is available for a MSRP of $495 with a chrome finish and $595 with a splendure™ stainless steel finish.





Bar Faucet: For a complete kitchen experience, the 13-inch Bar faucet features a high-arch spout (approximately one-inch shorter than the Prep Faucet and two-inches shorter than the Pull-Down faucet); a child-safe single-lever handle (cold water flows when the lever is pulled forward); and a swivel range of 160-degrees. The LUNA-E Kitchen Bar Faucet is available for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $395 with a chrome finish and $475 with a splendure™ stainless steel finish.





Potfiller Service Faucet: For a professional-looking kitchen, the cold-water Potfiller Service Faucet features a dual swivel spout that extends up to 24-inches from the wall base. The LUNA-E Kitchen Potfiller Service Faucet is available for a MSRP of $615 with a chrome finish and $715 with a splendure™ stainless steel finish.

Available in both chrome and splendure™ stainless steel, LUNA-E is sold exclusively at KWC showrooms across the country and for a MSRP between $395-$715 (depending on size, style and finish). For more information on KWC LUNA-E faucets, visit www.kwc.com/us-english.

About KWC

KWC is a leading supplier of luxury kitchen and bath faucets, shower systems and accessories in North America. For more than 140 years, KWC has defined Swiss Excellence and is proud to be the first faucet manufacturer in Switzerland to receive the ISO 9001 Quality Assurance Certificate. That KWC faucets are still designed and manufactured in Switzerland is our guarantee of the expertise and skill of the workforce, the constant refinement of tried-and-tested technologies and a consistently high-quality product. For more information, visit: www.kwc.com/us-english.

