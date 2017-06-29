BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) is celebrating its 100th event with a special night at the Museum of Science, sponsored by Draper's Sembler Office, and hosted by the Museum of Science Innovators. The event will be held July 12, 2017, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm and will feature a number of local space tech companies as well as several alumni.

"Innovation Nights started as an experiment in the power of social media marketing but it has turned into a powerful community, dedicated to supporting local startups and entrepreneurs," said Bobbie Carlton, the founder of Innovation Nights. "Every month I continue to be amazed, and thankful, for the continued support of our community. We couldn't have launched more than 1000 products without the support of Boston's leading companies, co-working spaces, service providers, government officials and more."

"We're sponsoring this event because we believe in the importance of an integrated innovation community," said Nathan Wiedenman, director of the Sembler office at Draper. "Sembler is Draper's way of fostering the development of technology entrepreneurs by giving them a way to leverage Draper's extensive resources and 80+ years of expertise in solving the world's toughest engineering problems."

"Teaming up with Mass Innovation Nights to celebrate this milestone is a natural extension of the Museum of Science mission," said Todd Sperry, senior vice president of Marketing Strategy and Communication. "We're thrilled this event is taking place here at the Museum and will connect the Mass Innovation Nights community with the Museum's Innovators group, who works to expand their knowledge of science and technology with others by connecting with local leaders in innovation."

Free-of-charge and open to the public, Mass Innovation Nights 100 features startup experts and networking, as well as tabletop demonstrations and presentations from the participating companies. In addition, attendees will be able to enjoy the exhibits in the Museum's Blue Wing and the Museum's Theater of Electricity. The featured companies will include:

Accion Systems

Analytical Space

Gaurdion

MoonWatcher

The Quantly Group

Upstream Tech

VALT Launch System

There will also be experts from:

Draper's Sembler Office

Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory

Business Insurance & Benefits Services of MA

Proper Orange

Guests are encouraged to use hashtag MIN100 and @MassInno to share their photos and commentary. The gatherings typically generate hundreds of tweets, Facebook posts, blogs, and videos, and are key visibility drivers for these companies. To attend, please RSVP.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Each month, different companies launch new products with Innovation Nights and the social media community helps spread the word. Over the past 8 years, it has helped launch more than 1000 new products. Follow MIN on Twitter or visit the website.

About Draper's Sembler Office

Startups have powerful ideas that the world needs, but making them real is no small task. That's where Sembler comes in -- Sembler empowers startups by leveraging Draper's extensive resources and 80+ years of expertise in solving the world's toughest engineering problems. Let Sembler help you with resources like their precision fabrication and prototyping facilities, Draper's extensive on-site testing facilities, and their team of over 1,000 engineers. Inspired by the creative ingenuity of startup companies, Sembler is Draper's way to foster the development of technology entrepreneurs. They make things easy, acting as a conduit to Draper resources through flexible, fast and IP-friendly master agreements. Contact Draper: sembler@draper.com. Visit Sembler's site and follow Draper on twitter.

About The Innovators

The Innovators are the Museum of Science's community of philanthropic young professionals who are passionate about science and technology, enjoy networking and socializing with their peers, and share an interest in developing their non-profit leadership skills. Innovators have an opportunity to engage with the Museum of Science through a yearlong program of activities geared around fresh technology, innovative science, and more. They are the next generation of supporters and leaders at the Museum of Science. For more information, visit the website or email innovators@mos.org

