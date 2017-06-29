Atento Launches Digital Business Unit to Drive Customer Experience in the Digital Age

-- Atento Digital's unique combination of technology, intelligence and talent helps clients delivering digital's full potential across the entire customer lifecycle

-- New business unit strengthens Atento's ongoing focus on CRM/BPO digital services, a $1 billion market in Latin America estimated to grow at an 11%rate in 2017

-- Atento Digital signs strategic partnership with Keepcon, leading provider of semantic technology to expand Artificial Intelligence and automatization capabilities of Atento's omnichannel platform

-- David Cardoso will lead newly created global unit to standardize and expand the company's digital offering as well as accelerate growth across the footprint

SAO PAULO, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, today launched Atento Digital, a newly created global business unit integrating all of the company's digital assets to generate additional value for clients and drive growth across verticals and geographies. Atento Digital kicks off with the signing of a strategic partnership and acquisition of a minority stake in Keepcon, a leading provider of automated customer experience management based on semantic technology.

Atento Digital integrates digital marketing tools, automatization of front and back office customer processes and a robust omnichannel platform to generate efficiency and results for customer's acquisition, management and retention. It also provides solutions to advance digital transformation processes while making the most of existing systems. Atento Digital's mainstream offering encompasses a range of services including online sales, digital customer care, digital technical support, digital HR and digital collections, all delivered through Atento's omnichannel platform integrating traditional and digital channels. Atento's digital offering also includes consulting capabilities and the use of analytics and automatization tools to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of customer related processes.

One of the first initiatives of Atento Digital has been the expansion of the Artificial Intelligence and automatization capabilities of its omnichannel platform using Keepcon semantic technology. The integration of this technology with Atento's existing solutions allows to monitor, analyze and manage customer sentiment and needs through social media in real time. This can be delivered through a blended automated and agent based solution or through a fully automated solution.

Alejandro Reynal, Atento's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We live in the midst of a digital revolution that is having an impact on virtually every industry as well as the way companies operate and interrelate with their customers. At Atento we are turning the business disruption generated by this revolution into differentiated customer experience solutions generating competitive advantages for companies and increased satisfaction for consumers." Mr. Reynal added, "Atento Digital will integrate our company's existing digital assets and combine them with expanded capabilities through strategic partnerships and acquisitions to drive innovation and efficiency for our clients."

Commenting on the launching of Atento Digital, Mr. Reynal added, "We are setting a new milestone in the successful trajectory of our company and advancing the execution of our growth strategy through the deployment of a mainstream digital offer. With Atento Digital we enhance our value creation capabilities for both companies facing digital transformation processes and born digital players."

Digital services comprised 6% of Atento's total revenues in 2016, and we expect the launch of Atento Digital and our partnership with Keepcon to drive incremental digital services growth in 2017. Atento is the leading provider of customer related digital services in Latin America with a share of 11% in a market totaling 1 billion USD and with growth rates averaging above 9% in the coming five years (Frost & Sullivan and company estimates).

David Cardoso, Atento Digital Global Director, commented, "Atento Digital builds upon our company's extensive experience as provider of digital services within our client's value chain. With more than 1 million customer transactions managed by bots and 7 million automated chats in a year only in Brazil, we offer our clients simpler, faster and results-oriented services through digitalization." Mr Cardoso added, "With a wide range of digital assets developed over the years and the expansion of digital capabilities though our partners, the creation of Atento Digital significantly strengthen our company's commitment to drive customer experience in the digital age."

About Keepcon

Keepcon was created almost 9 years ago becoming the main semantic technology provider in the Spanish and Portuguese speaking markets. Based on the uniqueness of its proprietary linguistic approach, Keepcon originally created an automatic content moderation service becoming one of the largest players in semantic technology in this market. 3 years ago Keepcon started creating new services leveraged on the same technology, adding English to its semantic solutions and becoming a leading automated customer experience management service in Latin America by providing actionable insights for marketing and automation of customer care processes. While having offices in US, Brazil and Argentina, Keepcon has 40+ world class customers mainly in America and Europe. More info at www.keepcon.com

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries where it employs 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com

