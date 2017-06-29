Global Advanced Wound Care Market Trends and Forecasts 2017-2024: NPWT Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, HBOT, Wound Debridement Devices and Physical Therapies

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Advanced Wound Care Market has been segmented On the basis of type the market is segmented into On the basis of type the advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, biologics and therapy devices.

Wound care management is a growing field that has been witnessing a number of technological advancements in recent years. There are various products available in the market which has made treatment of wounds easier. The companies operating in the global advanced wound care market are focusing on incorporating advanced and innovative features in their products to differentiate them from other products available in the market. Companies operating in this market are focusing on acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and enhance their market position.

The advanced wound care dressings market is further segmented on the basis of product type into foam dressings, film dressings, hydrogels, alginates, wound contact layers and super absorbent dressings. The advanced wound care biologics market segment is sub-segment into allografts, synthetic skin grafts, xenografts, and growth factors.

The Therapy devices segment is further classified on the basis of product type into NPWT devices, pressure relief devices, hyperbaric oxygen chambers (HBOT), wound debridement devices and physical therapies.



Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centers, ambulatory centers, home healthcare, clinics, and community healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Market Landscape Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Radiotherapy Market: Key Primary Insights

4.3. Market Overview

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Increasing Acceptance Of Wound Care Biologics

4.3.1.2. Technologically Beneficial

4.3.1.3. Increasing Pool Of Aging Population And Diabetes

4.3.1.4. Increasing Demand For Modern Healthcare In Asia



5 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Advanced Wound Care Dressings, By Product Type

5.3. Advanced Wound Care Biologics, By Product Type

5.4. Advanced Wound Care Therapy Devices, By Product Type



6 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Wound Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Surgical Wounds

6.3. Diabetic Ulcers

6.4. Pressure Ulcers

6.5. Venous Ulcers

6.6. Burns

6.7. Others



7 Advanced Wound Care Market, By End-User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Wound Care Centers

7.4. Ambulatory Centers

7.5. Home Healthcare

7.6. Clinics

7.7. Community Healthcare



8 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1. Overview

8.2. Direct Tenders

8.3. Retail



9 Advanced Woundcare Market, By Geography



10 Advanced Wound Care Market:Competitve Landscape



11 Advanced Wound Care Market, Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.2 Smith And Nephew

11.3 Medtronic

11.4 Acelity L.P. Inc.

11.5 Becton, Dickinson And Company

11.6 Molyncke Health Care Ab

11.7 Convatec Inc.

11.8 Baxter

11.9 Coloplast

11.9 Ethicon, Inc. (A Johnson And Johnson Company)

11.9 Hollister Incorporated

11.10 Integra Lifesciences Corporation

11.11 Derma Sciences Inc.

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.12 Spiracur, Inc.

11.13 Medline Industries

11.14 Mimedx Group

11.15 Organogenesis, Inc.

11.16 Talley Group

11.17 Bsn Medical

11.18 Devon Medical Products

11.19 Human Biosciences, Inc.

11.20 B.Braun Melsungen Ag

11.21 Cardinal Health

11.22 Paul Hartmann Limited



12 Appendix



