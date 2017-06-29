Global Advanced Wound Care Market Trends and Forecasts 2017-2024: NPWT Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, HBOT, Wound Debridement Devices and Physical Therapies

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Advanced Wound Care Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024" report to their offering.
The Global Advanced Wound Care Market has been segmented On the basis of type the market is segmented into On the basis of type the advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, biologics and therapy devices.
Wound care management is a growing field that has been witnessing a number of technological advancements in recent years. There are various products available in the market which has made treatment of wounds easier. The companies operating in the global advanced wound care market are focusing on incorporating advanced and innovative features in their products to differentiate them from other products available in the market. Companies operating in this market are focusing on acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and enhance their market position.
The advanced wound care dressings market is further segmented on the basis of product type into foam dressings, film dressings, hydrogels, alginates, wound contact layers and super absorbent dressings. The advanced wound care biologics market segment is sub-segment into allografts, synthetic skin grafts, xenografts, and growth factors.
The Therapy devices segment is further classified on the basis of product type into NPWT devices, pressure relief devices, hyperbaric oxygen chambers (HBOT), wound debridement devices and physical therapies.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centers, ambulatory centers, home healthcare, clinics, and community healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Landscape Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1. Overview
4.2. Radiotherapy Market: Key Primary Insights
4.3. Market Overview
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.1.1. Increasing Acceptance Of Wound Care Biologics
4.3.1.2. Technologically Beneficial
4.3.1.3. Increasing Pool Of Aging Population And Diabetes
4.3.1.4. Increasing Demand For Modern Healthcare In Asia
5 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Advanced Wound Care Dressings, By Product Type
5.3. Advanced Wound Care Biologics, By Product Type
5.4. Advanced Wound Care Therapy Devices, By Product Type
6 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Wound Type
6.1. Overview
6.2. Surgical Wounds
6.3. Diabetic Ulcers
6.4. Pressure Ulcers
6.5. Venous Ulcers
6.6. Burns
6.7. Others
7 Advanced Wound Care Market, By End-User
7.1. Overview
7.2. Hospitals
7.3. Wound Care Centers
7.4. Ambulatory Centers
7.5. Home Healthcare
7.6. Clinics
7.7. Community Healthcare
8 Advanced Wound Care Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1. Overview
8.2. Direct Tenders
8.3. Retail
9 Advanced Woundcare Market, By Geography
10 Advanced Wound Care Market:Competitve Landscape
11 Advanced Wound Care Market, Company Profiles
11.1 3M
11.2 Smith And Nephew
11.3 Medtronic
11.4 Acelity L.P. Inc.
11.5 Becton, Dickinson And Company
11.6 Molyncke Health Care Ab
11.7 Convatec Inc.
11.8 Baxter
11.9 Coloplast
11.9 Ethicon, Inc. (A Johnson And Johnson Company)
11.9 Hollister Incorporated
11.10 Integra Lifesciences Corporation
11.11 Derma Sciences Inc.
11.11.1 Company Overview
11.12 Spiracur, Inc.
11.13 Medline Industries
11.14 Mimedx Group
11.15 Organogenesis, Inc.
11.16 Talley Group
11.17 Bsn Medical
11.18 Devon Medical Products
11.19 Human Biosciences, Inc.
11.20 B.Braun Melsungen Ag
11.21 Cardinal Health
11.22 Paul Hartmann Limited
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cxn26s/global_advanced
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716