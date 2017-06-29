Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial cup and lid dispenser system marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global commercial cup and lid dispenser system marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented on product placement (countertop, in-counter, and mounted commercial cup and lid dispenser system) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global commercial cup and lid dispenser system market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the greater emphasis on the need to keep commercial kitchens organized and to reduce the inventory costs. End-users can opt for commercial cup and lid dispenser systems that suit their requirements and business needs. End-users around the world are looking to procure commercial cup and lid dispenser systems that provide the desired output by dispensing one unit at a time.

Technavio food and beverage research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial cup and lid dispenser system market:

Need to organize serving areas

Increasing focus on minimizing waste and reducing inventory cost

Increase in number of QSRs and coffee shops

Need to organize serving areas

The features of commercial cup and lid dispenser systems will help in organizing commercial kitchen spaces. This includes attractive designs so that they can be placed on the counters, and convenient accessibility for customers, leading to operational efficiency. Commercial cup and lid dispenser systems are required in most foodservice establishments such as restaurants and QSRs.

Manjunath Reddy, a lead food services research analyst at Technavio, says, "Some of the vendors that provide commercial cup and lid dispenser systems are BONZER and San Jamar. They provide commercial cup and lid dispenser systems that can be mounted on walls and can be refilled easily. The commercial cup and lid dispenser systems are available in 3-tier and 4-tier models. The 4-tier model has a high capacity, which can hold cups up to 44 oz. The different commercial cup and lid dispenser system models can be used to provide hassle-free operations in the foodservice business.

Increasing focus on minimizing waste and reducing inventory cost

Foodservice establishments offering different types of specialty drinks need cups and lids of different sizes. The commercial cup and lid dispenser systems are ideal for minimizing the mess and clutter at the beverage filling stations. The commercial cup and lid dispenser systems provide a solution for holding and dispensing cups and lids in an organized manner.

"Generally, the cups and lids are made of paper or plastic, so there is a high chance they will get disorganized because of disturbances such as those caused by customers or operators while taking the cups or lids. The commercial cup and lid dispenser systems also save space and prevent the excessive exposure, mishandling, and contamination of the cup and lids inventory in busy commercial kitchens," adds Manjunath.

Increase in number of QSRs and coffee shops

The increase in disposable income and the hectic consumer lifestyles have had a positive impact on the number of QSRs and coffee shops. The increasing demand for fast food is encouraging many QSR chains and coffee shop chains to expand domestically and internationally. Such an increase in the number of foodservice establishments offering specialty drinks, coffees, and signature drinks will directly impact the demand for commercial cup and lid dispenser systems.

Top vendors:

Carlisle

DISPENSE-RITE

Tomlinson Industries

The Vollrath Company

