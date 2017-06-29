TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Hope Well Capital Corp. ("Hope Well") (TSX VENTURE: HOPE.P), a capital pool company, announced today that Anthony Chang has resigned from the board of directors and from the CFO position to focus on other opportunities. Subsequent to his resignation the board of directors now consists of Bill Hong Ye, Pei Wei Ni and Sheldon Kales, and subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, Bill Hong Ye, the CEO of Hope Well, will assume the role of CFO of Hope Well.

About Hope Well

Hope Well, a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange, was incorporated on December 1, 2016 and was listed on the Exchange on May 9, 2017. Hope Well does not have any operations and has no assets other than cash. Hope Well's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the policies of the Exchange.

Contacts:

Hope Well Capital Corp.

Bill Hong Ye

CEO and CFO

seepad@163.com



