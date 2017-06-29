

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sales of recreational marijuana will begin in Nevada on Saturday, July 1.



Any adult who is over the age 21 and carries a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot or one-eighth of an ounce of edibles or concentrates from one of several medical marijuana dispensaries that have been approved for recreational sales.



The state is expecting a large number of tourists to visit Las Vegas and other parts of state to sample the marijuana. However, the tourists will have tough times to find the drug in stores.



State regulators have issued the licenses necessary to only 17 retail outlets in Las Vegas as of June 27. The regulators also may approve to as many as 40 dispensaries by Saturday.



