Drug Testing Technologies and Global Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drug Testing: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for drug testing technologies.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- An overview of drug abuse trends in terms of various geographic regions as well as drug classes.
- Information on leading players in the market and their key products.
- Analysis of leading companies in the field and their successful strategies.
This Report Contains:
- Drug abuse statistics in key regions.
- Analysis of regulatory environments in North, South and Central America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and country-wise summaries of national legislation and policies.
- Drug of abuse testing markets with respect to testing approaches and sample matrices.
- Technology trends in the drug of abuse testing market.
- Sales projections through 2022 for drug of abuse testing markets by sample matrix and geographic regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
- Executive Summary
3: Market and Technology Background
- Single- Vs. Multi-Parameter Test
- DOA Screening
- Confirmation Testing
- Urine Tests
- Other Testing Methods
- Testing Locations
- Point of Care DATS
- Onsite Testing Vs Laboratory Testing
- Sample Types for Laboratory Testing
- Detection Period
- Fooling a Drug Test
- Sample Validity Tests
- False Positives and False Negatives
- Testing Technologies
4: Government Regulations: Drug Trafficking and Drug Abuse Testing
5: Overview of Drug Abuse Testing
- Drug Abuse Testing
- International Drug Trafficking and Illicit Drug Use Trends by Drug Type
- International Drug Trafficking and Illicit Drug Use Trends by Geographic Region
6: Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type
- DOA Testing Sales
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Urine
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Blood
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Oral Fluid
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Hair
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Sweat
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Other Sample Types
7: Global Industry Structure
- Regional Analysis
- Total DOA Testing and Drug Monitoring Markets and Forecasts
- Competitive Analysis
- Laboratory-based DOA Testing Market Segment
- Onsite Testing Market Segment for DOA
- Common DOA and Most Popular Devices Used for Testing Them
- Companies in the Oral Fluid, Hair and Sweat Testing Segments for DOA
8: Patent Analysis
- Table 45: Selected U.S. Patents Granted for DOA Testing, 2007-2017
9: Company Profiles
- 1 Step Detect Associates
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accutech
- Acon Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Alere
- Alfa Scientific
- American Bio Medica
- Atlas Link Biotech
- Beckman Coulter
- Biophor Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bioscan Screening Systems
- Branan Medical Corp
- Concateno, Plc
- Confirm Biosciences
- Devon Medical Products
- Elitech Group
- Express Diagnostics International Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.
- Identa Corp
- Lifeloc Technologies
- Lifesign
- Mavand Solutions
- Medtest DX
- Medtox Diagnostics
- Microgenics
- Mossman Associates
- MP Biomedicals
- Nano-Ditech Corp.
- Orasure
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Polymed Therapeutics
- Prechek Bio
- Princeton Biomeditech
- Psychemedics
- Randox Laboratories
- Redwood Toxicology Laboratory
- Roche Diagnostics
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- UCP Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jbs3mg/drug_testing
