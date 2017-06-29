sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.06.2017 | 23:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Drug Testing Technologies and Global Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Drug Testing: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

Logo

Report Includes

- An overview of the global market for drug testing technologies.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- An overview of drug abuse trends in terms of various geographic regions as well as drug classes.

- Information on leading players in the market and their key products.

- Analysis of leading companies in the field and their successful strategies.

This Report Contains:

- An overview of drug abuse trends in terms of various geographic regions as well as drug classes.

- Drug abuse statistics in key regions.

- Analysis of regulatory environments in North, South and Central America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and country-wise summaries of national legislation and policies.

- Drug of abuse testing markets with respect to testing approaches and sample matrices.

- Technology trends in the drug of abuse testing market.

- Leading players in the market and their key products.

- Sales projections through 2022 for drug of abuse testing markets by sample matrix and geographic regions.

- Analysis of leading companies and their successful strategies.

Key Topics Covered:


1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



- Executive Summary



3: Market and Technology Background



- Single- Vs. Multi-Parameter Test


- DOA Screening


- Confirmation Testing


- Urine Tests


- Other Testing Methods


- Testing Locations


- Point of Care DATS


- Onsite Testing Vs Laboratory Testing


- Sample Types for Laboratory Testing


- Detection Period


- Fooling a Drug Test


- Sample Validity Tests


- False Positives and False Negatives


- Testing Technologies



4: Government Regulations: Drug Trafficking and Drug Abuse Testing



5: Overview of Drug Abuse Testing



- Drug Abuse Testing


- International Drug Trafficking and Illicit Drug Use Trends by Drug Type


- International Drug Trafficking and Illicit Drug Use Trends by Geographic Region


6: Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type

- DOA Testing Sales
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Urine
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Blood
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Oral Fluid
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Hair
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Sweat
- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Other Sample Types

7: Global Industry Structure

- Regional Analysis
- Total DOA Testing and Drug Monitoring Markets and Forecasts
- Competitive Analysis
- Laboratory-based DOA Testing Market Segment
- Onsite Testing Market Segment for DOA
- Common DOA and Most Popular Devices Used for Testing Them
- Companies in the Oral Fluid, Hair and Sweat Testing Segments for DOA

8: Patent Analysis

- Table 45: Selected U.S. Patents Granted for DOA Testing, 2007-2017

9: Company Profiles

- 1 Step Detect Associates
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accutech
- Acon Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Alere
- Alfa Scientific
- American Bio Medica
- Atlas Link Biotech
- Beckman Coulter
- Biophor Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bioscan Screening Systems
- Branan Medical Corp
- Concateno, Plc
- Confirm Biosciences
- Devon Medical Products
- Elitech Group
- Express Diagnostics International Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.
- Identa Corp
- Lifeloc Technologies
- Lifesign
- Mavand Solutions
- Medtest DX
- Medtox Diagnostics
- Microgenics
- Mossman Associates
- MP Biomedicals
- Nano-Ditech Corp.
- Orasure
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Polymed Therapeutics
- Prechek Bio
- Princeton Biomeditech
- Psychemedics
- Randox Laboratories
- Redwood Toxicology Laboratory
- Roche Diagnostics
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- UCP Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jbs3mg/drug_testing

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


