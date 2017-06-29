Drug Testing Technologies and Global Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes

- An overview of the global market for drug testing technologies.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- An overview of drug abuse trends in terms of various geographic regions as well as drug classes.

- Information on leading players in the market and their key products.

- Analysis of leading companies in the field and their successful strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

- Executive Summary

3: Market and Technology Background

- Single- Vs. Multi-Parameter Test

- DOA Screening

- Confirmation Testing

- Urine Tests

- Other Testing Methods

- Testing Locations

- Point of Care DATS

- Onsite Testing Vs Laboratory Testing

- Sample Types for Laboratory Testing

- Detection Period

- Fooling a Drug Test

- Sample Validity Tests

- False Positives and False Negatives

- Testing Technologies

4: Government Regulations: Drug Trafficking and Drug Abuse Testing

5: Overview of Drug Abuse Testing

- Drug Abuse Testing

- International Drug Trafficking and Illicit Drug Use Trends by Drug Type

- International Drug Trafficking and Illicit Drug Use Trends by Geographic Region

6: Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type



- DOA Testing Sales

- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Urine

- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Blood

- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Oral Fluid

- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Hair

- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Sweat

- Global Sales of DOA Testing by Other Sample Types



7: Global Industry Structure



- Regional Analysis

- Total DOA Testing and Drug Monitoring Markets and Forecasts

- Competitive Analysis

- Laboratory-based DOA Testing Market Segment

- Onsite Testing Market Segment for DOA

- Common DOA and Most Popular Devices Used for Testing Them

- Companies in the Oral Fluid, Hair and Sweat Testing Segments for DOA



8: Patent Analysis



- Table 45: Selected U.S. Patents Granted for DOA Testing, 2007-2017



9: Company Profiles



- 1 Step Detect Associates

- Abbott Diagnostics

- Accutech

- Acon Laboratories

- Agilent Technologies

- Alere

- Alfa Scientific

- American Bio Medica

- Atlas Link Biotech

- Beckman Coulter

- Biophor Diagnostics

- Bio-Rad Laboratories

- Bioscan Screening Systems

- Branan Medical Corp

- Concateno, Plc

- Confirm Biosciences

- Devon Medical Products

- Elitech Group

- Express Diagnostics International Inc.

- Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

- Identa Corp

- Lifeloc Technologies

- Lifesign

- Mavand Solutions

- Medtest DX

- Medtox Diagnostics

- Microgenics

- Mossman Associates

- MP Biomedicals

- Nano-Ditech Corp.

- Orasure

- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

- Polymed Therapeutics

- Prechek Bio

- Princeton Biomeditech

- Psychemedics

- Randox Laboratories

- Redwood Toxicology Laboratory

- Roche Diagnostics

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- UCP Biosciences



