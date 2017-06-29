Theglobal medical disposables marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global medical disposables market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on product, which includes surgical and non-woven disposables, wound disposables, incontinence disposables, laboratory disposables, respiratory disposables. The market is further segmented into end-user, including hospitals and clinics and ASCs.

The market is witnessing a shift toward advanced home care settings from traditional hospital settings. Use of reusable medical products for wound care or surgical interventions can lead to longer stay at the hospital, which will increase treatment cost to 50%-60% and the chance of HAI. Hence, to reduce that cost, in Western Europe (the UK, France, and Germany) and North Americas (Canada and the US), governments and individuals prefer to use medical disposables.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciences research analysts categorize the global medical disposables market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest medical disposables market

The medical disposables market in the Americas is growing owing to the presence of advanced robotic or MI surgeries, which have reduced the hospital stay. This factor has increased the adoption of surgeries, which, in turn, nurtured the need of medical disposables such as gauze, surgical gloves and gowns, anesthesia tubes, and face masks in the market.

"The growing public awareness about HAIs and government pressure to adopt disposable products have increased the market growth. The government in developed countries such as the US and Canada are focusing on reducing hospital stays and offering better hospital care, which has driven the adoption of disposables," says Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices

Medical disposables market in EMEA

"The growing older adult population and increased spending capacity in EMEA are fueling the market growth. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), there was an increased number of hospital admission cases in 2013 for diabetes and respiratory cases in countries like Austria, Denmark, and the UK. As the life expectancy is increasing, the need for disposable devices is also rising to reduce the infection rate," says Srinivas.

The increasing number of diabetes cases has increased limb amputation, venous leg ulcer, and diabetic foot ulcer cases. For the treatment of these medical cases, there is need of surgical disposables such as gloves, gowns, and syringes and wound disposable products such as single-use NPWT, gauze, and adhesives.

Medical disposables market in APAC

The medical disposables market in APAC is driven by the growing older adult population in Japan, India, and China. The increasing healthcare awareness, improving healthcare facilities, and economic development has increased the demand for disposable products in APAC.

Factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure and increased prevalence of diseases, caused by lifestyle changes, are leading to surgeries and chronic illness. The growing confidence of physicians in medical disposables is contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

The top vendors in the global medical disposables market highlighted in the report are:

Johnson Johnson

3M

Smith Nephew

