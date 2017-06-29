Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2017) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") is pleased to announce that Thomas Jefferson University Hospital - Jefferson Clinical Research Institute has issued an initial trial report, summarizing the clinical trial progress of the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) under the supervision of Principal Investigator Dr. David Whellan MD, MHS, FACC, FAHA.

Dr. Whellan commented, "The ENTICES (Evaluation of a Novel Technique to Investigate CAS piezo-Electric Sensors) Study, which is studying the CVR's Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) against current ultrasound technology, continues to enroll at a robust pace. The Jefferson Clinical Research Institute currently has data on over 125 within the study. A major factor in the successful enrollment has been the ease at which CSS data can be acquired, which allows participants to have test studies performed quickly. We look forward to completing enrollment and having results to share."

To view the full report, please go to http://cvrmed.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Clinical-trial-report.pdf.