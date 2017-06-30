Molecular Spectroscopy Market, 2024

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market has been segmented On the basis of technology the market is segmented into nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, UV visible spectroscopy, infrared (IR) spectroscopy, near infrared spectroscopy (NIR), colour measurement spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy and others.
On the basis of application the global molecular spectroscopy market is classified into pharmaceutical, food and beverages, environmental testing, biotech, Academics and, others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Landscape Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1. Overview
4.2. Radiotherapy Market: Key Primary Insights
4.3. Market Overview
5 Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (Nmr) Spectroscopy, By Product Type
5.2.1. Continuous Wave Nmr Spectroscopy Systems
5.2.2. Fourier Transform (Fts) Nmr Spectroscopy Systems
5.3.3. Solid State Nmr Spectroscopy Systems (Ssnmr)
5.3. Ultra Violet Visible Spectroscopy, By Product Type
5.3.1. Single Beam Uv Visible Spectrophotometer
5.3.2. Double Beam Uv Visible Spectrophotometer
5.3.3. Array Based Uv Visible Spectrophotometer
5.3.4. Handheld Uv Visible Spectrophotometer
5.4. Infrared Spectroscopy, By Spectrum
5.4.1. Mid Wave Infrared Spectroscopy
5.4.2. Short Wave Infrared Spectroscopy
5.4.3. Far Wave Infrared Spectroscopy
5.5. Infrared Spectroscopy, By Product Type
5.5.1. Benchtop
5.5.2. Infrared Microscopy
5.5.3. Portable
5.5.4. Hyphenated
5.5.5. Terahertz
5.6. Near Infrared (Nir) Spectroscopy, By Product Type
5.6.1. Scanning Nir
5.6.2. Fourier Transform Nir (Ft-Nir)
5.6.3. Handheld Nir
5.6.4. Filter Nir
5.6.5. Nir Filters
5.7. Raman Spectroscopy, By Sampling Technologies
5.7.1. Surface Enhance Raman Scattering
5.7.2. Tip Enhanced Raman Scattering
5.7.3. Others
5.8. Raman Spectroscopy, By Product Type
5.8.1. Micro Raman
5.8.2. Fourier Transform Raman
5.8.3. Probe Based Raman
5.8.3. Others
6 Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Applications
6.1. Overview
6.2. Pharmaceuticals
6.3. Biotechnology
6.4. Food And Beverages
6.5. Environmental Testing
6.4. Academics And Research
6.5. Others
7 Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Geography
8 Molecular Spectroscopy Market: Competitive Landscape
9 Molecular Spectroscopy Market, Company Profiles
- ABB
- Agilent Technologies
- Avantes
- B&W Tek
- Block Engineering
- Bruker Corporation
- Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH
- Cobalt Light Systems Ltd
- EMD Millipore Corporation
- Foss
- Galaxy Scientific
- Gasera
- Ibsen Photonics
- Industrial Test Systems Inc.
- Jasco Inc.
- Jeol Ltd
- Kaiser Optical Systems Inc.
- Keit Spectrometers
- Magritek
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Raptor Photonics PLC
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Si-WareSystems
- Spectral Evolution
- StellarNet
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Viavi Solutions
- WITec GmbH
