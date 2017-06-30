Molecular Spectroscopy Market, 2024

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024" report to their offering.

The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market has been segmented On the basis of technology the market is segmented into nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, UV visible spectroscopy, infrared (IR) spectroscopy, near infrared spectroscopy (NIR), colour measurement spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy and others.



On the basis of application the global molecular spectroscopy market is classified into pharmaceutical, food and beverages, environmental testing, biotech, Academics and, others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Market Landscape Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Radiotherapy Market: Key Primary Insights

4.3. Market Overview



5 Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (Nmr) Spectroscopy, By Product Type

5.2.1. Continuous Wave Nmr Spectroscopy Systems

5.2.2. Fourier Transform (Fts) Nmr Spectroscopy Systems

5.3.3. Solid State Nmr Spectroscopy Systems (Ssnmr)

5.3. Ultra Violet Visible Spectroscopy, By Product Type

5.3.1. Single Beam Uv Visible Spectrophotometer

5.3.2. Double Beam Uv Visible Spectrophotometer

5.3.3. Array Based Uv Visible Spectrophotometer

5.3.4. Handheld Uv Visible Spectrophotometer

5.4. Infrared Spectroscopy, By Spectrum

5.4.1. Mid Wave Infrared Spectroscopy

5.4.2. Short Wave Infrared Spectroscopy

5.4.3. Far Wave Infrared Spectroscopy

5.5. Infrared Spectroscopy, By Product Type

5.5.1. Benchtop

5.5.2. Infrared Microscopy

5.5.3. Portable

5.5.4. Hyphenated

5.5.5. Terahertz

5.6. Near Infrared (Nir) Spectroscopy, By Product Type

5.6.1. Scanning Nir

5.6.2. Fourier Transform Nir (Ft-Nir)

5.6.3. Handheld Nir

5.6.4. Filter Nir

5.6.5. Nir Filters

5.7. Raman Spectroscopy, By Sampling Technologies

5.7.1. Surface Enhance Raman Scattering

5.7.2. Tip Enhanced Raman Scattering

5.7.3. Others

5.8. Raman Spectroscopy, By Product Type

5.8.1. Micro Raman

5.8.2. Fourier Transform Raman

5.8.3. Probe Based Raman

5.8.3. Others



6 Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Applications

6.1. Overview

6.2. Pharmaceuticals

6.3. Biotechnology

6.4. Food And Beverages

6.5. Environmental Testing

6.4. Academics And Research

6.5. Others



7 Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Geography



8 Molecular Spectroscopy Market: Competitive Landscape



9 Molecular Spectroscopy Market, Company Profiles



ABB

Agilent Technologies

Avantes

B&W Tek

Block Engineering

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH

Cobalt Light Systems Ltd

EMD Millipore Corporation

Foss

Galaxy Scientific

Gasera

Ibsen Photonics

Industrial Test Systems Inc.

Jasco Inc.

Jeol Ltd

Kaiser Optical Systems Inc.

Keit Spectrometers

Magritek

PerkinElmer Inc.

Raptor Photonics PLC

Shimadzu Corporation

Si-WareSystems

Spectral Evolution

StellarNet

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Viavi Solutions

WITec GmbH

