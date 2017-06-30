According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global metal fabrication robots market is expected to reach more than 74 thousand unit shipments by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 19%.

This research report titled 'Global Metal Fabrication Robots Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global metal fabrication robots market will grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of robotics by metal fabrication players to meet industry demands. Metal fabrication robots are increasingly being employed by contractors, OEMs, and VARs for metal fabrication jobs. A major advantage of opting for metal fabrication shops for metal fabrication is the centralization of many processes that were earlier performed in parallel by various vendors.

Technavio's industrial automationresearch analysts categorize the global metal fabrication robots market into the following segments by robot type. They are:

Articulated robots

Cartesian robots

SCARA robots

Others

The top three revenue-generating robot type segments for the global metal fabrication robots market are discussed below:

Articulated robots

An articulated robot can cover large and irregular workspaces through multiple rotatory joints attached to its arm, which enable tracking of hypothetical paths in a three-dimensional mode. Thus, it suits a variety of applications, including welding, painting, packaging, material handling, and assembly in manufacturing industries.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead robotics research analyst from Technavio, "Increased human-robot interaction is ensuring smoothness and efficiency of operations across various application segments. To improve the sales of articulated robots, manufacturers have started creating user-friendly interfaces that require minimal training before use, thus attracting the attention of the end-users in implementing robotics for repetitive processes.

Cartesian robots

The increasing demand for cartesian robots across the automotive and electrical and electronics industries has contributed significantly to the growth of the global cartesian robotics market. The linear movement of cartesian robots enables the provision of simple controls and high accuracy, apart from ensuring mechanical rigidity. Cartesian robots find their use across different application areas, encompassing welding, assembly applications, cutting, and surface treatment applications such as spraying, painting, sealing, and bonding.

"The industrial players and metal fabricators in Western Europe and North America have a strong demand for cartesian robots in assembly, surface treatment and finishing, and inspection and measuring tasks," says Raghav.

SCARA robots

SCARA robots are ideal for welding, cutting, assembly, and surface treatment and finishing applications, such as spraying, painting, and cleaning. Constant innovations in industries, such as automotive and electrical and electronics, with an emphasis on miniaturization, have increased the demand for SCARA robots. These robots are used in the manufacturing of computers, televisions, and other electrical and electronics equipment.

APAC is dominating the global metal fabrication robots market by SCARA robots, driven by high adoption of SCARA robots among industries in the region, to maintain a competitive edge in meeting the manufacturing requirements of various industrial players. The growing need for automation in the production, packaging, storage, and other stages of the F&B industry will drive the growth of the market.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Yaskawa Motoman

