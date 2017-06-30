DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Vital Signs Monitoring Market Is Expected To Reach USD 6,206.2 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% in the Forecast Period 2017 to 2024

Vital sign monitoring market has been witnessing a number of technological advancements and new product launches in the recent years. There are various types of products available in the market which are used for the monitoring of various vital parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate and body temperature. The companies operating in the global vital sign monitoring market are focusing on the development of new product and adding innovative features in their products so as to differentiate them from other products available in the market.



The Global Vital Signs Monitoring Market has been segmented On the basis of product the market is segmented into blood pressure monitoring, pulse oximeter, and temperature monitoring devices. Based on type, the vital sign monitoring market is segmented into standalone and portable. The portable segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, pharmacy stores, online websites, and others.



Based on the end users, the vital sign monitoring market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare, diagnostic centers, and others.



