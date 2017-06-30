

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic news. On tap are May figures for unemployment, household spending, inflation, industrial production, housing starts and construction orders.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.8 percent, while the job-to-applicant ratio is called unchanged at 1.48. Household spending is tipped to fall 0.5 percent on year after sliding 1.4 percent in April.



Overall inflation is expected to add 0.5 percent on year, up from 0.4 percent in the previous month. Core CPI is expected to gain 0.4 percent, up from 0.3 percent a month earlier.



Housing starts are expected to slide 0.7 percent on year after climbing 1.9 percent in April. Construction orders dipped an annual 0.2 percent in the previous month.



China will see June results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs; in May, their scores were 51.2 and 54.5, respectively.



Australia will provide May numbers for private sector credit, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.4 percent monthly increase and the 4.9 percent yearly gain in April.



South Korea will see May results for industrial production and retail sales. In April, production was down 2.2 percent on month and up 1.7 percent on year, while sales added 0.7 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year.



New Zealand will release May figures for building permits; in April, permits tumbled 7.6 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide May numbers for producer prices; in April, prices were down 0.9 percent on month and up 7.5 percent on year.



Thailand will release May results for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth $15.09 billion and exports were at $16.54 billion for a trade surplus of $1.45 billion.



