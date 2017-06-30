Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal nasal cannula marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global nasal cannula market is expected to grow owing to the increased adoption of oxygen therapy for home healthcare. The advances in developing new techniques in delivering fluids and other medications are expected to boost the market globally. For instance, the use of humidified high-flow nasal oxygen therapy is increasing among the adult and neonatal patients. The positive effects of using humidified high-flow nasal oxygen therapy in neonatal patients have increased the market in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, and Australia that is backed by clinical evidence data.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global nasal cannula market is fragmented with the presence of global, regional, and local players offering a conventional and advanced range of nasal cannula products. Companies such as Salter Labs, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, Flexicare Medical, and medin Medical Innovations are some of the leading vendors offering a wide range of nasal cannula products. Both global and local vendors develop cannulas that have improved characteristics of seal and design and offers them to hospitals, ASCs, and clinics.

Bharath Palada, an industry expert at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, says, "Global vendors use advanced technologies and invest extensively in R&D to expand their product portfolio and decrease competition from new players. On the contrary, local vendors compete with global players by offering cost-effective products. The advanced technologies such as a soft nasal cannula, which is made of non-DEHP material and is latex-free will lead to a decrease in the demand of conventional heavy nasal cannula, which is made from DEHP material, thereby affecting sales and profit margins of vendors who manufacture those devices.

Top five nasal cannula market vendors

Flexicare Medical

Flexicare Medical company has modern manufacturing facilities and has over 35 years of experience in the design and development of products. It works with leading universities, clinicians, and hospitals for the development of advanced products. It has in-house R&D team, which works on the latest product development and manufacturing techniques for clinical use.

medin Medical Innovations

medin Medical Innovations manufactures, develops, and sells medical devices for premature infants, newborn, and adult patients. The company has its own production plant and logistic department and manufactures its products in Germany. It offers CPAP and nasal flow products for the treatment of respiratory disorders.

Salter Labs

Salter Labs manufactures, develops, and delivers products for medical and pharmaceutical market customers. The company provides oxygen delivery products such as oxygen masks, tubing connectors, nasal cannula, and other medical accessories. The company also provides aerosol delivery products such as aerosol compressors, aerosol masks, dosimeters, and nebulizers.

Smiths Medical

Smiths Medical offers products in broad segments such as tracheostomy tubes and accessories, airway management and therapeutic devices in respiratory care, lung expansion products, active humidification products, nebulization systems, oxygen and aerosol masks, and nasal cannulas.

Teleflex

Teleflex manufactures, develops, and supplies disposable medical products for therapeutic and diagnostic procedures in surgical applications and clinical care globally. The company offers cardiac devices, surgical instruments, respiratory products, urological catheters, central venous access catheters, and surgical solutions.

