One of the major challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry is counterfeiting. Counterfeiting leads to entry of drugs which contains illegal and dangerous substances, therefore, eliminating counterfeit products and preserving authenticity of products is mandate, and in doing so, packaging plays a major role. Infiniti Research notes that companies have started adopting anti-counterfeiting technologies to curtail the use of counterfeit products.

Infiniti Research recently completed a market assessment for a leading technology and specialty materials company based out of the US. The client wanted to understand the competitive landscape of the anti-counterfeiting and cellulose acetate film market. The client also wanted to analyze the market share and identify the key competitors, their product offerings, and pricing intelligence of products in the market.

Market trends:

The alarming rate by which counterfeiting is growing has triggered the anti-counterfeiting packaging market. The growth is also driven by the rise of omnichannel retailing, demand for traceability systems, and stringent government regulations. Industries across the globe have started adopting anti-counterfeiting techniques to safe guard themselves as well as their stakeholders. The target audience for the anti-counterfeiting packaging in this scenario are: manufacturers, importers and exporters, traders, distributors, and suppliers of anti-counterfeit packaging, and end user segment such as food beverage, pharmaceuticals healthcare and many more.

Market opportunities:

The assessment done by Infiniti's market intelligence experts comprised of interviews and discussions with market leading experts, key leading stakeholders, distributors, analysts, consultants, and researchers. Information was gathered from a wide spectrum of secondary sources such as online publications, journals and magazines, whitepapers, case studies, webinars, blogs, and industry forums. Marketing Intelligence can help identify the key competitors, popular end-user segments, potential market trends, opportunities, and growth driver s, and devise new technologies and patent analysis. The study also helped in identifying the pain points associated with anti-counterfeiting packaging market and make informed decisions.

In its recent assessment of the counterfeit products across various industries Infiniti Research was tasked with assessing the market landscape and identify the growth drivers, trends, and potential opportunities in the market. This study helps the organizations gain actionable insights into the anti-counterfeiting packaging and cellulose acetate film market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

