India is now one of the world's most popular sourcing hubs for automotive components, and its automotive components exports are expected to rise sharply to reach a projected value of more than USD 11 billion in 2017. Many leading auto parts manufacturers in India have also become major suppliers to some of the world's largest car makers.

BizVibe is home to more than 110,000 automobile companies around the world including many in India. In a recent article titled Top 10 Auto Parts Manufacturers in India, BizVibe discusses the top vendors in India's booming auto components industry. Here are some of the largest auto parts manufacturers in India:

1. Jamna Auto IndustriesHeadquartered in Delhi and founded in 1954, Jamna Auto Industries is the largest Indian auto parts manufacturer for automotive suspension springs. Its products are sold in more than 25 countries and it has production units in five major cities.

2. Usha International LtdUsha was founded in 1934. In addition to auto components, the company manufacturers home appliances, sewing machines, fans, power products, water coolers and dispensers, and farm equipment. The company is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

3. Rane Holdings Ltd:Rane Holdings manufactures components for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, multi utility vehicles, and farm tractors. Its product portfolio includes steering gear products, suspension and steering linkage products, die casting products, engine valve, valve guides and tappets, brake linings, disc pads, clutch facings, hydraulic power steering gear, hydraulic pumps, seat belts, and airbags.

4. Minda Industries Ltd The company is a leading Tier 1 supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to original equipment manufacturers. It has 52 manufacturing plants in 7 countries, and design centres in three. Minda Industries is headquartered in Manesar, in the state of Haryana.

5. Automotive Axles Ltd The company is a manufacturer of Indian auto parts, mainly automotive axles and rear drive axle assemblies. It also offers air brakes and trailer axles. Automotive Axles' product portfolio includes drive axles, front steer axles, defense axles, off-highway axles, non-drive axles, drum brakes, and disc brakes.

