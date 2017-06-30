Quarterly NAND Insights Subscription

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "NAND Quarterly Insights" newsletter to their offering.

NAND Quarterly Insights is a quarterly supply-demand forecast published four times a year which includes vendor shipments, roadmaps, wafer capacity, capex, and application forecasts. Actual die sizes and projected die sizes for MLC, 3-bit per cell and 4-bit per cell NAND flash by vendor and costs for SLC, MLC, 3-bit per cell and 4-bit per cell NAND flash by technology node are also provided.



Key Topics Covered:



Supply-Demand



Applications

- DSC

- DVC

- Flash Cards

- Mobile Phone

- MP3/PMP

- PND

- SSD

- Tablet

- USB Flash Drives



Wafer Capacity

- Bits by Vendor

- Roadmap

- Samsung

- Toshiba

- SanDisk

- Hynix

- Micron

- Intel

- Renesas

- PSC

- Numonyx

- Spansion

- SMIC

- Other



ASP

- 8Gb MLC

- 16Gb MLC

- 32Gb MLC

- 32Gb 8LC

- 64Gb 16LC



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jxt8kr/nand_quarterly

