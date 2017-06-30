Quarterly NAND Insights Subscription

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "NAND Quarterly Insights" newsletter to their offering.
NAND Quarterly Insights is a quarterly supply-demand forecast published four times a year which includes vendor shipments, roadmaps, wafer capacity, capex, and application forecasts. Actual die sizes and projected die sizes for MLC, 3-bit per cell and 4-bit per cell NAND flash by vendor and costs for SLC, MLC, 3-bit per cell and 4-bit per cell NAND flash by technology node are also provided.
Key Topics Covered:
Supply-Demand
Applications
- DSC
- DVC
- Flash Cards
- Mobile Phone
- MP3/PMP
- PND
- SSD
- Tablet
- USB Flash Drives
Wafer Capacity
- Bits by Vendor
- Roadmap
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- SanDisk
- Hynix
- Micron
- Intel
- Renesas
- PSC
- Numonyx
- Spansion
- SMIC
- Other
ASP
- 8Gb MLC
- 16Gb MLC
- 32Gb MLC
- 32Gb 8LC
- 64Gb 16LC
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jxt8kr/nand_quarterly
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716