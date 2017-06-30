Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market 2016-2024 - Demand on Rise for 'Smart' PV Inverters

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters in Megawatts.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Distribution Types
Single-Phase String Inverters
- Three-Phase String Inverters
- Commercial & Utility Scale Systems
- Microinverters
The report profiles 154 companies including many key and niche players such as
- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Chint Power Systems America (USA)
- Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)
- Delta Energy Systems, Inc. (Australia)
- Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
- Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. (Italy)
- Enphase Energy (USA)
- Fronius International GmbH (Austria)
- Fuji Electric Europe GmbH (Germany)
- GE Power (USA)
- Ginlong Technologies (China)
- Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
- Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A. (Spain)
- KACO new energy, Inc. (USA)
- Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Israel)
- Schneider Electric SE (France)
- Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China)
- TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., Ltd. (TBEA Sunoasis Co., Ltd.) (China)
- SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)
- Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd (China)
- TMEIC Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Photovoltaic Energy & Inverters: A Primer
Competition
Asian Companies Gain Share from European Counterparts
Power Supplies and UPS Vendors Latch onto PV Inverter Success
Solar Energy Demand Metrics
Aging PV Systems Power Replacement Demand
Changing Market Dynamics Impact Prices of PV Inverters
Tariff Charges Could Trip PV Installation Growth
Asia and the US Emerge as New Nerve Centers for Photovoltaic Inverters Market
Technological Advancements Power Next Generation Solar Power Inverters
Demand on Rise for 'Smart' PV Inverters
Rise of Virtual Power Plants Propel Smart Inverters Market
Major Benefits of Advanced Inverters
Low Costs, Improved Power Quality and System Reliability
Increased Visibility of Distribution System
Potential Deferral of Capital Investments in Utility Grids
Micro Inverters Gain Edge
Reliable, Continuous Power Supply Propel String Inverter Market Growth
Demand on Rise for Small 3-Phase String and Megawatt PV Inverters
Manufacturers Roll out More 1,500V Inverters
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Photovoltaic Inverters
Types of Photovoltaic Inverters
Stand-Alone PV Inverters
Grid-Tie PV Inverters
Battery Backup PV Inverters
Solar Power Generation System Architectures
Centralized Architecture
String Architecture
Multistring Architecture
Microinverter Architecture
String Inverters Vs Microinverters
3. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Delta Introduces RPI80 Inverter in South African Market
KACO new energy Introduces Three New Inverters
Huawei Introduces New Residential Inverter Models
Consul Neowatt Unveils Sunbird Solar Inverters
Sungrow and SMA Unveil New Inverters
Sungrow Showcases SG80HV -World's First 1,500 V PV String Inverter
OMRON Unveils New Residential PV Inverter Along with DC Optimizers
Gamesa Launches E-2.25 MVA PV Inverter
Delta Launches M80U Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter
Ideal Launches SunDial Solar Photovoltaic String Inverter
SMA Introduces Sunny Boy Storage
A High Voltage Battery Compatible Inverter
Borg Energy Introduces Vega Series of Solar Powered Energy System
SmartTrak Launches Plug-and-Play Solar Microinverters for Households, Rural Areas
SolarEdge Launches New HD-Wave Inverter Technology
Fronius Introduces New String Inverter
Sungrow Unveils New Series of String Inverters
LTI ReEnergy Launches PVmaster-Station Inverter with Ampt Mode
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Sungrow Bags Contract from Blue Capital Management for Supply of PV inverters
Fronius Installs Fronius IG Plus String Inverters at Former Nuclear Plant in Austria
ABB India Breaks Ground for New Solar Inverter Manufacturing Plant
Sungrow Inks Pact with ABB for 1,500V Market
Ingeteam Acquires Bonfiglioli's PV Business
AEC Opens Saudi Arabia's First Solar PV Inverter Factory
SolarMax Restarts Production of String and Central Inverters
Conergy Inks Inverter Partnership Agreement with Sungrow
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
