Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market 2016-2024 - Demand on Rise for 'Smart' PV Inverters

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters in Megawatts.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Distribution Types

Single-Phase String Inverters

Three-Phase String Inverters

Commercial & Utility Scale Systems

Microinverters

The report profiles 154 companies including many key and niche players such as



ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Chint Power Systems America ( USA )

) Darfon Electronics Corp. ( Taiwan )

) Delta Energy Systems, Inc. ( Australia )

) Eaton Corporation Plc ( Ireland )

) Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Enphase Energy ( USA )

) Fronius International GmbH ( Austria )

) Fuji Electric Europe GmbH ( Germany )

) GE Power ( USA )

) Ginlong Technologies ( China )

) Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A. ( Spain )

) KACO new energy, Inc. ( USA )

) Mitsubishi Electric ( Japan )

) SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ( Israel )

) Schneider Electric SE ( France )

) Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. ( China )

) TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., Ltd. (TBEA Sunoasis Co., Ltd.) ( China )

) SMA Solar Technology AG ( Germany )

) Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ( China )

) TMEIC Corporation ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Photovoltaic Energy & Inverters: A Primer

Competition

Asian Companies Gain Share from European Counterparts

Power Supplies and UPS Vendors Latch onto PV Inverter Success

Solar Energy Demand Metrics

Aging PV Systems Power Replacement Demand

Changing Market Dynamics Impact Prices of PV Inverters

Tariff Charges Could Trip PV Installation Growth

Asia and the US Emerge as New Nerve Centers for Photovoltaic Inverters Market

Technological Advancements Power Next Generation Solar Power Inverters

Demand on Rise for 'Smart' PV Inverters

Rise of Virtual Power Plants Propel Smart Inverters Market

Major Benefits of Advanced Inverters

Low Costs, Improved Power Quality and System Reliability

Increased Visibility of Distribution System

Potential Deferral of Capital Investments in Utility Grids

Micro Inverters Gain Edge

Reliable, Continuous Power Supply Propel String Inverter Market Growth

Demand on Rise for Small 3-Phase String and Megawatt PV Inverters

Manufacturers Roll out More 1,500V Inverters



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Photovoltaic Inverters

Types of Photovoltaic Inverters

Stand-Alone PV Inverters

Grid-Tie PV Inverters

Battery Backup PV Inverters

Solar Power Generation System Architectures

Centralized Architecture

String Architecture

Multistring Architecture

Microinverter Architecture

String Inverters Vs Microinverters



3. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Delta Introduces RPI80 Inverter in South African Market

KACO new energy Introduces Three New Inverters

Huawei Introduces New Residential Inverter Models

Consul Neowatt Unveils Sunbird Solar Inverters

Sungrow and SMA Unveil New Inverters

Sungrow Showcases SG80HV -World's First 1,500 V PV String Inverter

OMRON Unveils New Residential PV Inverter Along with DC Optimizers

Gamesa Launches E-2.25 MVA PV Inverter

Delta Launches M80U Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter

Ideal Launches SunDial Solar Photovoltaic String Inverter

SMA Introduces Sunny Boy Storage

A High Voltage Battery Compatible Inverter

Borg Energy Introduces Vega Series of Solar Powered Energy System

SmartTrak Launches Plug-and-Play Solar Microinverters for Households, Rural Areas

SolarEdge Launches New HD-Wave Inverter Technology

Fronius Introduces New String Inverter

Sungrow Unveils New Series of String Inverters

LTI ReEnergy Launches PVmaster-Station Inverter with Ampt Mode



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Sungrow Bags Contract from Blue Capital Management for Supply of PV inverters

Fronius Installs Fronius IG Plus String Inverters at Former Nuclear Plant in Austria

ABB India Breaks Ground for New Solar Inverter Manufacturing Plant

Sungrow Inks Pact with ABB for 1,500V Market

Ingeteam Acquires Bonfiglioli's PV Business

AEC Opens Saudi Arabia's First Solar PV Inverter Factory

SolarMax Restarts Production of String and Central Inverters

Conergy Inks Inverter Partnership Agreement with Sungrow



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wvrmcs/photovoltaic_pv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716