GomSpace Opens an Office in North America

STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GomSpace has opened a new office in Washington which will spearhead the company's growing activities on the American market.

GomSpace Group AB ("GomSpace", Nasdaq First North ticker: GOMX), has just opened a GomSpace North America office which will play a major role in attracting further attention to the company on the US market.

The aerospace industry is growing heavily in the US, and a considerable proportion of venture capitalist investments are concentrated around business models that make use of nanosatellites. North America is the world's single largest market for nanosatellites, and Silicon Valley has also begun seeing the potential in the type of nanosatellites that GomSpace produces. At the same time, the Pentagon and NASA have launched projects with nanosatellites - a development that GomSpace wants to be close to.

"Throughout some time, we've been active in North America, but we'd like to be even closer to the market as it is growing considerably. There's a large aerospace environment around Washington, which will therefore be a good place for us to be when we start hiring employees for the new office. We're looking for highly skilled sales people, engineers and specialists for GomSpace North America, and we expect to be around five employees by the end of the year," says Niels Buus, CEO at GomSpace.

Elizabeth Driscoll, who comes from a position as Business Development Manager in Aerojet Rocketdyne in Seattle, has been appointed Director of Business Development in GomSpace North America.

About GomSpace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com

