Asia-Pacific Asthma Therapeutics Markets 2017-2023 - Rising Aging Population and Asthma Risk Factors with Promising Product Pipeline and Launch of First-in-Class Molecules

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asthma Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 - High Prevalence and Highly Priced Existing & Upcoming Biologics will Drive the Market" report to their offering.

Asia-Pacific asthma therapeutics market is forecast to grow significantly over the forecast period, from $4.1 billion in 2016 to a projected value of $6 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The report "Asthma Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 High Prevalence and Highly Priced Existing & Upcoming Biologics will Drive the Market" provides an introduction to asthma, detailing the epidemiology, etiology, diagnostic techniques, pathophysiology and prognosis for patients. An analysis of current treatment algorithms and options is also included.

The aging population is growing significantly, which will increase the asthma prevalence in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the severity of asthma increases with age, meaning elderly patients require more medications to control their asthma symptoms, which will drive the market (Kopnina, 2012). The prevalence rate of asthma in the Asia-Pacific region in the elderly population is 1.3-15.3%, compared with 5% in the adult population (Song et al., 2014).

The late-stage pipeline contains promising targeted therapies that have the potential for approval and launch during the forecast period. There are four costly biologics that are set to enter the Asia-Pacific asthma therapeutics market: Teva's reslizumab, Sanofi/Regeneron's dupilumab, and AstraZeneca's tralokinumab and benralizumab.

China has a lack of biologic development, despite having the second highest asthma prevalence population after India. In addition, the only approved biologic Xolair (omalizumab) is yet to be approved in China, and although it has been available in India since before 2009, its market uptake there is negligible. These findings clearly indicate that there is a significant drug affordability barrier in India and China.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

2.1 Disease Introduction

2.2 Epidemiology

2.3 Symptoms

2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology

2.5 Diagnosis

2.6 Disease Stages

2.7 Prognosis

2.8 Treatment Guidelines and Options

3 Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 ICS for the Maintenance Treatment of Asthma

3.2.1 Arnuity (fluticasone furoate) - GlaxoSmithKline

3.3 ICS-LABA Combination Therapy for the Maintenance Treatment of Asthma

3.3.1 Seretide/Adoair (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol xinafoate) - GlaxoSmithKline

3.3.2 Symbicort (budesonide and formoterol fumarate) - AstraZeneca, Co-promotion with Astellas Pharma

3.3.3 Relvar/Breo (vilanterol trifenatate and fluticasone furoate) - GlaxoSmithKline

3.3.4 Flutiform (fluticasone propionate and formoterol fumarate) - SkyePharma

3.4 Add-on Therapy to ICS or ICS-LABA Therapies for the Maintenance Treatment of Asthma

3.4.1 Xolair (omalizumab) - Novartis and Genentech

3.4.2 Montelukast Sodium - Merck & Co

3.4.3 Spiriva (tiotropium bromide) - Boehringer Ingelheim

3.4.4 Nucala (mepolizumab) - GlaxoSmithKline

3.5 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products

4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

4.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

4.4 Promising Pipeline Molecules

4.4.1 Reslizumab - Teva Pharmaceutical

4.4.2 Dupilumab - Regeneron/Sanofi

4.4.3 Tralokinumab - AstraZeneca

4.4.4 Benralizumab - AstraZeneca

4.4.5 Fevipiprant - Novartis

4.5 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products

4.6 Product Competitiveness Framework

5 Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1 Failure Rate

5.1.1 Overall Failure Rate

5.1.2 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecule Type

5.1.3 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecular Target

5.2 Clinical Trial Duration

5.2.1 Clinical Trial Duration by Molecule Type

5.2.2 Clinical Trial Duration by Molecular Target

5.3 Clinical Trial Size

5.3.1 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.3.2 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Stage of Development

5.4 Summary of Clinical Trial Metrics

6 Multi-Scenario Forecast

7 Drivers and Barriers

7.1 Drivers

7.1.1 Rising Aging Population and Asthma Risk Factors

7.1.2 Promising Product Pipeline and Launch of First-in-Class Molecules

7.1.3 New Costly Market Entries

7.1.4 Diversified Healthcare Reform to Boost Market Growth

7.2 Barriers

7.2.1 Sales Erosion by Generics

7.2.2 Competition from Traditional Medicines

7.2.3 Treatment Regimen Adherence

7.2.4 Limited Understanding of Underlying Causes

7.2.5 Lack of Awareness and Affordability of High-Cost Biological Products

8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Licensing Deals

8.1.1 Deals by Region and Value

8.1.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value

8.1.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type and Molecular Target

8.1.4 Key Licensing Deals

8.2 Co-development Deals

8.2.1 Deals by Region and Value

8.2.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value

8.2.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type and Molecular Target

8.2.4 Key Co-development Deals

9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/whv8cq/asthma





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716