Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recenthome furniture market in the USreport until 2021. This research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The home furniture market in the US is highly fragmented due to the rise in the number of several players in the last few years. There has been a significant increase in the demand for assorted styles of furniture, especially the ready-to-assemble and portable furniture. Vendors in the home furniture market in the US tend to come up with various innovative designs to fulfill the needs of consumers. There has been a considerable shift in the mindsets of consumers in terms of furniture purchasing for their new homes. The real estate market in the US has also contributed majorly to the outpacing sales of furniture stores.

Jhansi Mary, an industry expert at Technavio for research on furniture and home furnishing, says, "Vendors are now venturing into e-commerce platforms that can be accessed by integrating them with smartphones. Through this distribution channel, vendors can reach out to a larger set of audiences, particularly the millennials, which comprise the largest section of the population that uses smartphones

Top six home furniture vendors in the US

Ashley Furniture HomeStore

Ashley Furniture HomeStore is the home furnishing chain of Ashley Furniture. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes case goods, residential bedding, and upholstered furniture in over 700 stores across 36 countries.

The company offers bedroom storage, benches, dressers and mirrors, mattresses, nightstands, bookcases, and beds and beddings in over more than 700 stores across various countries.

La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy employs dedicated designers in various manufacturing plants across North America. The company specializes in recliners and stationary sofa styles. The company has certain key business segments, including the Upholstery Group, the Retail Group, and the Casegoods Group. La-Z-Boy has a wide range of brands, including La-Z-Boy Residential, England Furniture, La-Z-Boy Kids, Lea Furniture, La-Z-Boy Hospitality, Hammary Furniture, Kincaid Furniture, and American Drew.

IKEA

IKEA manufactures, designs, and sells self-assembled furniture, home accessories, and kitchen appliances. There are various companies operating under one trademark name such as IKEA Franchising, IKEA Range & Supply, and IKEA Industry. IKEA Industry produces wooden furniture for customers using sustainable and optimum utilization of resources.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma operates a varied brand portfolio, including Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, West Elm, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and PBteen.

It offers an extensive range of products for different areas of a home, including living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, entryway, home office, and outdoor. It also provides home décor and furnishing items, including wall décor, rugs, window treatments, pillows and throws, and lighting items.

Rooms To Go

Rooms To Go has various distribution centers, including Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana. Its key business segments include Rooms To Go, Rooms To Go Kids Teens, online sales, and clearance centers.

Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm operates in three business units, including Mattress Pro, Sleep Train, and Sleep Country USA. It offers bedding accessories, specialty mattresses, and other products from brands such as Serta, Hampton Rhodes, and Simmons.

The company offers a range of mattresses that are categorized by size, type, comfort, and brand. Some of them include twin size, full, king, queen, California king, innerspring, memory foam, gel memory foam, hybrid, pocketed coil, Euro top, firm, plush, contoured, and extra firm.

