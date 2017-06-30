SACRAMENTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: IHSI) today announced that it has filed its 2016 10Q's and a 10K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"IHSI appreciates the patience of its shareholders and announces that it has taken a key step to be current with its financial filing requirements," said Devon Jones, CEO. "We are pleased to announce that with the filings we are one step closer to insuring that our financial obligations are current and compliant. We will be filing our 2017 10Qs in July, which will include the consolidated financial information concerning Cresent Construction Inc.," Mr. Jones said. "We will also shortly introduce our new website that will highlight our Company and its achievements and opportunities."

About Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc.

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. was formed in April, 2011. IHSI develops high and low voltage electrical solutions for a variety of platforms. The Company performs electrical installations, temperature control systems, communication and wireless integration and advanced lighting systems.

Forward Looking Statements: Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date such information was released. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after release of this information.

