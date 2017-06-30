Asia Pacific Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017 - 75 of the Largest Law Firms in Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand

DUBLIN, June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Pacific Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017" report to their offering.

The "Asia Pacific Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017" is the definitive analytical tool to compare, contrast and analyze the hourly rates of Attorneys practicing at the largest law firms in Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

The Asia Pacific economies continue to expand more rapidly than their counterparts in the West and this brings significant opportunities for law firms mainly in the core practice areas such as Litigation, Corporate especially M&A, IP and Trade and Arbitration.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Rates by AMLAW Group

2. Rates by Individual Firm

3. Rates by Country

4. Rates by Practice Area

5. Rates by Industry

6. Rate by Chinese Companies & Firms in US

Companies Mentioned



- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

- Allen & Overy LLP

- Appleby Global Group Services Limited

- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

- Arnold Bloch Leibler

- Ashurst LLP

- Baker McKenzie

- Ballard Spahr LLP

- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

- Campbells

- Chien Yeh Law Offices

- City-Yuwa Partners

- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

- Clifford Chance LLP

- Clyde & Co LLP

- Covington & Burling LLP

- DLA Piper

- Dacheng (Dentons)

- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

- De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek

- Deacons

- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

- Dechert LLP

- Dentons

- Eversheds Sutherland

- Fabian Gleeson, SC

- Fangda Partners

- Foley & Lardner LLP

- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

- Gray Plant Mooty PA

- Greenberg Traurig LLP

- Greenwoods & Herbert Smith Freehills

- Hammonds LLP

- Han Kun Law Offices

- Hogan Lovells LLP

- Jade & Fountain PRC Lawyers Corporation

- Jones Day

- K&L Gates LLP

- King & Wood Mallesons

- Kirkland & Ellis LLP

- Latham & Watkins LLP

- Linklaters

- Loyens & Loeff

- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

- Mayer Brown LLP

- Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP

- Moray & Agnew

- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

- Morrison & Foerster LLP

- Mourant Ozannes

- Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

- Olswang LLP

- Paul Hastings LLP

- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

- Reed Smith LLP

- Ropes & Gray LLP

- Shanghai United Law Firm

- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

- Sidley Austin LLP

- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

- Slaughter and May

- Snell & Wilmer LLP

- Solomon Harris

- Steptoe & Johnson LLP

- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

- Tanner De Witt

- Taylor Wessing LLP

- Troutman Sanders LLP

- Vinson & Elkins LLP

- Walkers

- Waterson Legal

- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

- White & Case LLP

- Zhong Lun Law Firm



