Technavio analysts forecast the global blood flow measurement devices marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629006412/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global blood flow measurement devices market from 2017-2021.(Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global blood flow measurement devices marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on the product (system and accessories) and application (diabetes and peripheral vascular system, dermatology, brain stroke, and gastroenterology). The market is further segmented into geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

The global blood flow measurement devices market will likely to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The sales of systems and accessories such as probes will increase globally due to rise in the incidence of heart disease, PAD, diabetes, dermatology, cancer, gastroenterology, treatment of burns, and pressure ulcers, which involves the analysis of blood flow range for the treatment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio healthcare and life scienceresearch analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global blood flow measurement devicesmarket:

Increasing number of blood flow disorders

Mergers and acquisitions of hospitals for better and new model of healthcare

Diabetic epidemic combined with aging population

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing number of blood flow disorders

Blood flow plays a vital role in determining the health of the tissues, cells, and organs. Blood flow varies from one individual to another, which depends on many factors such as age, environmental conditions (hot and cold climate), and physical state (at rest and pressure). Blood flow helps in maintaining the osmotic pressure in the body, helps in the transportation of nutrients, hormones, metabolic waste, oxygen and carbon dioxide level to maintain the cell metabolism, and protecting from harmful microbes.

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst at Technavio, says, "Pressure ulcers can develop when a large amount of pressure is applied to the skin over a short period and when less pressure is applied over a long period. This extra pressure disrupts the blood flow to the skin, and without the blood supply, the affected part becomes starved of oxygen and nutrition. Pressure ulcer often affects the individuals who are difficult to move or bed-ridden.

Mergers and acquisitions of hospitals for better and new model of healthcare

The growing M&A and collaboration of hospitals will lead to the positive growth of blood flow measurement devices. The large hospitals acquire or merge with medium and small hospitals, which will help in enhancing the quality of the assessment performed in the hospital by providing training to the physicians and lab staffs.

"With M&A, the cost of treatment will reduce, which leads to increase in the number of individuals undergoing treatment, resulting in the more number of blood flow tests. Merging of specialty hospitals and institutes such as cancer institute, burn treatment hospitals, diabetic care hospitals, where all the disorders related to the imbalanced blood flow are treated, will enhance the quality of assessment," adds Srinivas.

Diabetic epidemic combined with aging population

Due to increased life expectancy in the older population, there is a paradigm shift of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes from adult population to the older population. The glycemic level is higher in the older population than younger people owing to obesity, eating habits, and lack of exercise.

Diabetes will increase the incidence rate of PAD by six times. The combination of diabetes and PAD can increase the risk of limb amputation or lead to the death of the individual. Diabetes will also damage the nerves, veins, and arteries, which reduces blood flow and increase the chance of foot ulcers.

Top vendors:

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips

Browse Related Reports:

Global Nasal Cannula Market 2017-2021

Global Dermatoscopes Market 2017-2021

Global Oxygen Therapy Consumables Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170629006412/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com