"India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook, 2022", a lot of new players have entered in the air cooler space such as Vego, Hindware, Voltas, Cello and many more.

Cello introduced a new range of air coolers by leveraging its long background in high quality plastics and polymers. The evaporative air coolers of Cello, designed for today's generation are manufactured by Wim Plast Ltd., a subsidiary of Cello group. HSIL Limited, promoters of brand Hindware, recently forayed into the air cooler market by launching its latest line of air coolers with changeable colourful front panels under their brand 'Hindware Snowcrest'. Vego has had more than 4 decades of experience in various industries like export, imports, raw material processing, plastic moulding, OEM manufacturing of apparels & garments and also strong foothold in the real estate business. Currently, the air cooler market has a very low penetration rate in the country; still it is witnessing tremendous growth in the volumes sold every year.



Air coolers have proved to be one of the superior alternatives to air conditioners (lower life-cycle cost and enhanced flexibility). Rising prosperity and increasing environmental consciousness is likely to generate attractive air cooler market growth over the foreseeable future. The Government of India launched an initiative of 'Make in India' in 2015 that paved the way for air cooler manufacturers to produce their products locally. While this development no doubt gives a major incentive to global as well as in-house air cooler manufacturers, there are many benefits associated with making in India' that can add greater value to the entire business chain.

One of the most important factors that have traditionally influenced the country's evaporative air cooler market has been the value-for-money mindset of the Indian consumer. With consumers wanting the best of any evaporative air cooler at the most budget-friendly prices, manufacturing in India is helping OEMs cut down their manufacturing costs. Not only will India-based manufacturing unlock access to cheaper labour and raw materials, but also evade the need to pay customs' duty each and every time. This is a great step by the Government towards the growth of the economy as a whole as well as growth in different sectors, evaporative air coolers in this case.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook



3. India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3. India Residential Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.1.1. Overall Market

3.3.1.2. Organized Residential Market

3.3.1.3. Unorganized Residential Market

3.3.2. Market Size By Volume

3.3.2.1. Overall Market

3.3.2.2. Organized Residential Market

3.3.2.3. Unorganized Residential Market

3.3.3. Market Share (Organized)

3.3.4. Product Price & Variant Analysis

3.3.5. Channel Partner Analysis

3.4. India Industrial Evaporative Air Cooler Market Outlook



4. India Economic Snapshot



5. Raw Material & Production Scenario



6. PEST Analysis



7. Trade Dynamics

7.1. Import

7.2. Export



8. India Evaporative Air Cooler Market Dynamics

8.1. Key Drivers

8.2. Key Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments

9.1. Consumer's Interest in High-End & Sleek Air Coolers

9.2. Demand of Higher Technical Specifications' Coolers

9.3. Wall Mounted Air Coolers

9.4. Air Coolers with Exhaust Fans

9.5. Hybrid Cooling Machines



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Porter's Five Forces

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Symphony Limited

10.2.2. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

10.2.3. Canbara Industries Private Limited

10.2.4. Ram Coolers

10.2.5. Groupe SEB India Private Limited

10.2.6. Vego Home Science Private Limited

10.2.7. Orient Electric Limited

10.2.8. Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Limited

10.2.9. Usha International Limited

10.2.10. Wim Plast Limited

10.2.11. Marc Enterprises Private Limited

10.2.12. KAIL Limited

10.2.13. Khaitan Electricals Limited

10.2.14. Voltas Limited

10.2.15. Bajaj Electricals Limited



11. Strategic Recommendations



