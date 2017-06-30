CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/29/17 -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RZE) (www.razor-energy.com) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation to Tier 1 Issuer status from Tier 2 Issuer status by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

With the graduation to a Tier 1 listing, the common shares of Razor ("Common Shares") previously deposited into escrow pursuant to the rules of the TSXV will now be governed by the release provisions of Tier 1 Issuer escrow. As such, an aggregate of 1,330,953 Common Shares will be immediately releasable from escrow and the aggregate of 6,775,865 Common Shares that will remain in escrow will be released as follows: 2,258,557 Common Shares will be releasable from escrow on August 10, 2017; 2,258,612 Common Shares will be releasable from escrow on February 10, 2018; and the remaining 2,258,696 Common Shares will be releasable from escrow on August 10, 2018.

ABOUT RAZOR

Razor Energy Corp., is a light oil focused company operating predominantly in Alberta. Razor's full-cycle business plan provides an opportunity to reposition the Company as a disciplined and high-growth junior E&P company. With an experienced management team and a strong, committed Board, growth is anticipated to occur through timely strategic acquisitions and operations. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "RZE".

