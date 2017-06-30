



Yakutsk/the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) and Tokyo/Japan, June 30, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The title of the release dated June 27, 2017 should read: Joint-Stock Bank Almazergienbank launches JCB Card in Yakutia (instead of Joint-Stock Bank Almazergienbank launches JCB Card in Yakuitia).The corrected release reads:Joint-Stock Bank Almazergienbank, one of the major regional banks in the Russian Far East and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd, announced the launch of JCB card issuance and acceptance in Yakutia.Almazergienbank provides innovative and convenient banking services to its clients. JCB card issuance is a logical development for the bank, the third in Russia to issue JCB cards.JCB is an international brand that has been successfully expanding its payment brand business in the world market since 1981. JCB was founded in Japan in 1961, and it is now one of the leading payment brands in the world, with a wide card acceptance network. There are more than 105 million cardmembers and more than 33 million merchants* accepting the JCB brand card around the world.JCBI and Almazergienbank signed an agreement on acquiring and issuing in the spring of 2016, and project preparation entered the final stage last month. Almazergienbank started issuing JCB cards and accepting JCB cards at Almazergienbank's ATMs and POS terminals in June 2017.Almazergienbank issues JCB Standard and JCB Gold grade cards. The JCB card is a perfect choice for international travelers:- Convenient payment abroad - the card is accepted all over the world;- Clients get 1% cash back for any purchases made abroad;- The wide network of JCB partners offers discounts at hotels, restaurants and shops.Almazergienbank will also be issuing co-badged Mir-JCB cards, which are accepted as Mir card in Russia and as JCB card abroad.Chairman of the Board Lyudmila Nikolaeva pointed out: "For Almazergienbank, cooperation with our Japanese partner is highly promising in terms of both commercial and international relations. We believe our cooperation will strengthen existing and create new mutually beneficial economic relations between our countries. We are pleased that Almazergienbank as a regional bank representing Yakutia was honored to become one of the first bridges between Japan and Russia."Takashi Suetsugu, General Director of JCB International (Eurasia) said: "We are seeing high potential in developing the cooperation with Almazergienbank since it is one of the leading banking organizations in the Far East of Russia, serving one third of the population of the Sakha republic. We are positive that implementation of JCB card acceptance in both POS and ATM network will support expansion and enhancement of banking services and will contribute to developing inbound tourism to the region. Yakutia is a unique region, which has huge natural wealth, multinational culture, dynamics of growth and latest technologies. Both Russian and non-Russian JCB cardmembers coming to Yakutia on business or travelling as tourists will be able to pay for goods and services with an accustomed and convenient tool. The start of JCB card acceptance is especially important for maintaining JCB card issuance by Almazergienbank."*Total number of contracts including other payment related services.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or http://www.ru.jcb/ru/Note: Statistics about JCB are as of March 2017.