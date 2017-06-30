SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - June 29, 2017) - After weeks of rallying and spreading awareness for its finalists, Ryan Sheckler and the Sheckler Foundation are pleased to announce Books and Boards East Coast Tour its "Be the Change" recipient. As the beneficiary, Books and Boards will receive a $10,000 financial grant and support from the Sheckler Foundation to help provide skateboards and books to underserved communities.

"The impact 'Be the Change' has had on individuals and organizations across the country has been unreal! We're stoked to reach so many communities with this amazing program," said Pro Skateboarder and Sheckler Foundation Co-founder, Ryan Sheckler. "Congrats to Books and Boards East Coast Tour on becoming our 'Be the Change' recipient and thank you to everyone who participated in our initiative."

Boards for Bros and Bess the Book Bus joined forces in 2015 to give the combined gifts of reading and skateboarding to underserved youth in Tampa Bay, Florida. After hitting the road together to reach kids in underprivileged neighborhoods, both non-profits found that this partnership left a dramatic and lasting impact on the lives of Tampa's youth, offering them an escape from harsh reality. Through skateboarding and reading, Books and Boards' mission is to provide children a place of inspiration where they can create happiness in a time of despair.

With a $10,000 grant and support from the Sheckler Foundation, Boards for Bros can join Bess the Book Bus on an East Coast Tour bringing Books and Boards' events to youth in Baltimore, Maryland, Camden, and Ashbury Park, New Jersey. In addition, the grant will allow Books and Boards to purchase skateboard and art supplies, helmets, stencils and books giving kids a chance to learn and grow in a fun, joyful and active learning environment.

The Sheckler Foundation is dedicated to the mission of educating, equipping and empowering its community to "Be the Change" and has helped numerous causes and individuals over the years, to include: A.skate Foundation, The Port Gamble S'Klallam, Peach's Neet Feet, Ashley Wade Foundation, Hope for Carter, Gamerosity, Andrew Hale's Road to Recovery, Coping Mechanism-Parisite DIY Skatepark, Talk About Curing Autism (TACA) and Adventure Club.

Finalist, Passport 2 Freedom stated: "We're a small non-profit solely run on volunteers. But we are all Passion! We felt so inspired to learn about Boards for Bros, A walk on Water and Fashion honors autism. It's easy to be stuck in your own sphere of anti-trafficking, orphan care and slum work, so it was so great to be enlightened about what Good people are doing out there! ... It's all about giving back where we can."

Fashion Honors Autism, another BTC finalist stated: "I must say that this was an amazing experience not only for FHA, but for myself and the FHA team members. I thank you and the Sheckler Foundation for the opportunity to be one of four finalists. It was fun and a great way for our City to come together and support. Super stoked and excited for Books and Boards East Coast Tour! They have an amazing cause."

About Sheckler Foundation:

Founded in 2008, The Sheckler Foundation was created as an avenue for Ryan Sheckler, his family, friends and business associates to give back to the community and industry that they are so grateful for. Fueled by the desire to contribute to the many causes that directly benefit and enrich the lives of children and injured action sports athletes, The Sheckler Foundation will produce fundraising events, passion projects and web-based initiatives to raise capital and awareness. Our ultimate goal is to empower our community to "Be the Change!"

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/6/29/11G142117/Images/sheckler_image-7f6b3fa98e779197852ca3d0033ea76e.jpg

