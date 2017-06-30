

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for 2.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.49, beating forecasts for 1.48 - which also would have been unchanged.



The number of employed persons in May was 65.47 million, an increase of 760,000 or 1.2 percent on year.



The number of unemployed persons in May was 2.10 million, a decrease of 70,000 or 3.2 percent on year.



