

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP PLC (WPP.L, WPPGY) said it is continuing to face some disruption after a cyber attack earlier this week.



The company said many of its companies are fully functional, but some continue to be disrupted.



Businesses across Europe and the U.S. were hit by the attack, which has been nicknamed 'Petya'.



WPP said there is no evidence to suggest that confidential information or personal data of any kind has been disclosed to third parties.



As soon as the company became aware of the attack on Tuesday 27 June, it took appropriate precautionary measures, including shutting down systems to protect business and client operations and data, WPP said. The company is now bringing those systems back online in a measured and prudent way, in line with good practice.



WPP noted that everything is being done to resume normal service as soon as possible.



