

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer Prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was unchanged from the previous month, although it was shy of expectations for 0.5 percent.



Core CPI, which excludes fresh food prices, also gained 0.4 percent on year. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.3 percent in April.



On a monthly basis, overall and core CPI both were unchanged.



Inflation in the Tokyo region, considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend, saw a flat reading on year for both overall and core CPI.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX