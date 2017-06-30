

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on month in May, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That missed forecasts for a fall of 3.0 percent following the 4.0 percent gain in April.



On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 6.8 percent - also shy of forecasts for 6.9 percent but up from 5.7 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI's assessment of industrial production was that it shows signs of picking up.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX