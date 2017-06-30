

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Amec Foster Wheeler plc (AMFW.L) said that following consultation with John Wood Group, the Board of Amec Foster Wheeler has decided to retain the European nuclear business, and to proceed only with the disposal of the North American business. Completion of this disposal is expected later this year.



On 2 March 2017, Amec Foster Wheeler announced it had launched a competitive process to sell its nuclear business. This process created a high level of interest and yielded a number of attractive bids.



