

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 40 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,190-point plateau, although it is called lower again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to weakness from the technology stocks - although rising crude oil prices may offer support. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financials and properties were tempered by weakness from the property stocks.



For the day, the index advanced 14.86 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 3,188.06 after trading between 3,174.28 and 3,188.77. The Shenzhen Component Index added 0.58 percent to end at 10,511.86.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.86 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.17 percent, Bank of China added 0.27 percent, Vanke gained 0.64 percent, Gemdale was up 0.26 percent and PetroChina shed 0.13 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks climbed off their worst levels on Thursday but remained stuck firmly in negative territory.



The NASDAQ tumbled 90.06 points or 1.4 percent to 6,144.35, while the Dow fell 167.58 points or 0.8 percent to 21,287.03 and the S&P slid 20.99 points or 0.9 percent to 2,419.70.



The pullback followed renewed weakness among technology stocks as semiconductors showed a substantial move to the downside.



But banking saw significant strength after the Federal Reserve approved the capital return plans of all 34 of the nation's biggest banks as part of its annual stress test.



Energy stocks also saw notable strength as the price of crude oil for August delivery inched up $0.19 to $44.93 a barrel, rising for the sixth straight session.



In economic news, the Commerce Department noted stronger than estimated U.S. economic growth in the first quarter, while the Labor Department saw a slight increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended June 24th.



Closer to home, China will see June results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs later this morning; in May, their scores were 51.2 and 54.5, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX