Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2017) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC) ("CHC" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017. The Company's financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the period have been filed and are available under CHC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Mark Hansen, President and CEO, CHC stated, "Operationally, we made great strides in the first quarter when compared to the first quarter of 2016 as we were able to increase our revenues at the properties through higher occupancy levels while reducing our expenses through our stringent monitoring of cost controls. Strategically, we continue to explore a variety of options available to us and are working diligently with our Board of Directors to explore all potential alternatives. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company successfully completed a private placement for net proceeds of $667,247 at a price of $1.75 per share. The proceeds were used to reduce some liabilities while also providing the Company with additional operating funds as it works through its alternatives with its Board and special committee".

Highlights during the three months ending March 31, 2017:

Property revenues of $1,390,036.

Net Operating Income (NOI) of $745,629.

Net income of ($66,086).

Summary of Selected Financial and Operational Information

The selected financial information below is based on and derived from the financial statements for the first quarter 2017.

Statement of financial position data 31-Mar-17 31-Dec-16 Cash $438,426 $357,292 Investment properties 64,795,000 64,895,000 Total assets $65,875,709 $65,800,979 Total current financial liabilities 54,046,316 53,891,181 Total non-current financial liabilities 5,049,681 5,064,000 Total liabilities $59,095,997 $58,955,181



Statement of net income (loss) Three Months Ended

March 31 2017 2016 Property revenues $1,390,036 $1,289,711 Property operating expenses (644,407) (665,305) Net Operating Income (NOI) $745,629 $624,406 General & administrative expense (282,435) (291,823) Interest income - 30 Fair value adjustment of equity based compensation 140,000 18,000 Interest expense (707,065) (675,291) Gain on sale of Investment 37,785 - Net income (loss) $(66,086) $440,366 Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted ($0.03) $0.19 Funds From Operations (FFO)(1) ($103,871) ($324,678) FFO per share ($0.04) ($0.14) Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)(1) ($228,081) ($380,789) AFFO per share ($0.10) ($0.16) Distributions of cash dividends Nil Nil Weight average shares outstanding(2) 2,335,181 2,335,181

(1) FFO & AFFO are non-IFRS performance measures. Please refer to definition on pages 8 of Management's Discussion and Analysis as well as the reconciliation from net loss on page below.

(2) After giving retroactive effect to the 85 to 1 common share consolidation that occurred on February 19, 2015.

FFO & AFFO Reconciliation

The following table reconciles FFO and AFFO to GAAP net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss):

Reconciliation from net income (loss) to FFO & AFFO Three Months Ended

March 31

2017 2016 Net income (loss) ($66,086) $440,366 Add:



Transaction costs - (765,044) Gain on sale of Investment (37,785) - Funds From Operations (FFO) ($103,871) ($324,678) Add (subtract):



Fair value adjustment of equity based compensation(1) (140,000) (18,000) Amortization of financing transaction costs 15,790 29,227 Straight line rent - 1,326 Capital expenditures - (68,664) Adjusted Funds From Operations ($228,081) ($380,789)

(1) Compensation expense for option grants is based on the fair value of the options at the grant date and is recognized over the period from the grant date to the date the award is vested. A liability is recognized for outstanding options based upon the fair value as the Company is a mutual fund corporation and there are retraction rights to the share conditions attached to the common shares. During the period in which options are outstanding, the liability is adjusted for changes in the fair value with such adjustments being recognized as expense in the period in which they occur. The three months ended March 2017 fair value adjustment of equity based compensation relates to the mark-to-market adjustment of options awarded in December 2014, January 2015 and September 2016.

FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016 amounted to ($103,871) or ($0.04) per share and ($324,678) and ($0.14) per share respectively. AFFO for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016 was a loss of ($228,081) or ($0.10) per share and ($380,789) or ($0.16) per share respectively.

The AFFO improvement is primarily driven by a reduction in capital spending and improved Net Operating Income.

The following table reconciles IFRS cash used in operating activities to AFFO:

Reconciliation from cash used in operating activity to AFFO Three Months Ended

March 31 2017 2016 Cash used in operating activities ($19,311) $59,309 Add/(subtract):



Transaction costs (Net of concessions) - - Net changes in non-cash working capital (198,081) (285,013) Depreciation (8,854) (3,535) Interest expense on mortgages payable (691,275) (646,065) Cash interest paid 689,440 563,179 Capital expenditures - (68,664) Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) ($228,081) ($380,789)

Going Concern

The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis.

The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company has incurred net losses and used significant cash resources in its operating activities since incorporation. It has relied upon financing to fund its operations and acquisitions, primarily through debt and private equity placements.

If the Company is otherwise unable to satisfy its current liabilities through suitable agreements for debt refinancing, equity financing or other measures, planned operations could be scaled back and a portion of the Company's asset could be sold. Additionally, the going concern assumption may no longer be appropriate for the consolidated financial statements and adjustments may be necessary to the carrying values of the assets and liabilities, the reported net loss and the classifications used in the statements of financial position.

As announced by the Company in April 2017, CHC's board of directors has established a special committee to oversee a process to identify, examine and consider strategic and financial alternatives potentially available to the Company with a view to enhancing shareholder value. Such alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a sale of the Company or all or a portion of its assets, a merger or other business combination, a recapitalization or any combination thereof. As a result of this process and subsequent to year end, CHC has entered into a conditional agreement with a third party for the sale of certain properties owned by the Company. The transaction is subject to due diligence which is currently ongoing and has not yet been satisfied or waived, and various other customary closing conditions. If the transaction is consummated, it is expected that it would close in the third quarter of 2017. There can be no assurance that the transaction will proceed or that it will proceed on the contemplated terms unless and until the conditions to the completion of the transaction, and in particular due diligence, are satisfied or waived. The Company will disclose material developments if, as and when they occur.

About CHC Student Housing Corp.

CHC Student Housing Corp. is Canada's only publicly traded company offering high-quality purpose-built multi-residential student housing properties strategically located on campus or in close proximity to universities and colleges providing students a safe and secure living environment, affordable prices and high-quality amenities. CHC is focused on student housing in primary and well understood secondary markets in Canada. For more information, visit CHC at www.chcstudenthousing.com.

Non-IFRS measures

The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The following measures: net operating income (or "NOI"), funds from operations (or "FFO"), FFO per share, adjusted funds from operations (or "AFFO") and AFFO per share, are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be compared to or construed as alternatives to profit/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. However, these non-IFRS measures are recognized supplemental measures of performance for real estate issuers widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties, and the Company believes they provide useful supplemental information to both management and readers in measuring the financial performance of the Company. Further details on non-IFRS measures are set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2016 and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

