

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in June, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.7.



That beat forecasts for 51.0, and it's up from 51.2 in May.



It also moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 54.9, up from 54.5 in the previous month.



