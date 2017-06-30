

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Friday, tracking the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen. Investors are cautious as they digest a raft of local economic data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 234.70 points or 1.16 percent to 19,985.60, off a low of 19,946.51 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony and Panasonic are losing almost 2 percent each, while Toshiba is lower by more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.4 percent and Honda is lower by almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Chemical is rising 2 percent and Resona Holdings is adding almost 1 percent. On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing almost 4 percent, while Taiyo Yuden, Fukuoka Financial and Advantest are all down more than 3 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on month in May. That missed forecasts for a fall of 3.0 percent following the 4.0 percent gain in April.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent in May. That was unchanged from the previous month, although it was shy of expectations for 0.5 percent.



The Ministry also said that the average of household spending in Japan was down 0.1 percent on year in May - coming in at 283,056 yen. That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 1.4 percent drop in April.



Japan will also release May figures for unemployment, housing starts and construction orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday, partly due to renewed weakness among technology stocks. Outside of the tech sector, gold stocks also came under pressure, offsetting gains from banking stocks.



While the Nasdaq tumbled 90.06 points or 1.4 percent to 6,144.35, the Dow fell 167.58 points or 0.8 percent to 21,287.03 and the S&P 500 slid 20.99 points or 0.9 percent to 2,419.70.



The major European markets also moved lower on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 1.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose for the sixth straight session on Thursday despite a bearish call on oil prices by Goldman Sachs. WTI crude for August delivery inched up $0.19 or 0.4 percent to $44.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



