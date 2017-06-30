MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - June 29, 2017) - Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) (the "Company" or "Tintri") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,572,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Market on June 30, 2017 under the symbol "TNTR," and the offering is expected to close on July 6, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. Tintri has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,285,800 shares of common stock from the Company.

The book-running managers of the proposed offering are Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Pacific Crest Securities, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. Needham & Company LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company L.L.C. are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or email dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

