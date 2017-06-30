

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are lower on Friday, tracking the weak cues from U.S. and European markets overnight, while the U.S. dollar extended losses as major central banks indicated that tighter monetary policy is on the way. Investors shrugged off data showing that the manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in June at a faster pace.



The Australian market is notably lower, tracking the significantly weak cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are also taking profits on the last day of the financial year and are awaiting the release of Chinese manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI data later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 78.50 points or 1.35 percent to 5,739.60, off a low of 5,732.90. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 75.90 points or 1.30 percent to 5,780.00.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is losing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is down 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 2 percent.



South32 has again suspended operations at its Appin underground coal mine in NSW over concerns of a build-up of methane gas levels. The miner's shares are down more than 1 percent.



Oil stocks are also weak despite crude oil prices rising overnight for a sixth straight session. Woodside Petroleum and Santos are declining almost 2 percent each, while Oil Search is lower by more than 1 percent.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac - are down in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.4 percent.



Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is rising 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent.



Dreamworld amusement park owner Ardent Leisure has appointed Geoff Richardson, the former CFO of risk assessment company SAI Global, as its interim CFO. Shares of the company are losing more than 6 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday, aided by a rebound in iron ore price. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7682, up from US$0.7664 on Thursday.



In economic news, Australia will provide May numbers for private sector credit. The Japanese market is declining, tracking the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and a stronger yen. Investors are cautious as they digest a raft of local economic data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 234.70 points or 1.16 percent to 19,985.60, off a low of 19,946.51 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony and Panasonic are losing almost 2 percent each, while Toshiba is lower by more than 1 percent and Canon is down 0.5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.4 percent and Honda is lower by almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Sumitomo Chemical is rising 2 percent and Resona Holdings is adding almost 1 percent. On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing almost 4 percent, while Taiyo Yuden, Fukuoka Financial and Advantest are all down more than 3 percent each.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent on month in May. That missed forecasts for a fall of 3.0 percent following the 4.0 percent gain in April.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent in May. That was unchanged from the previous month, although it was shy of expectations for 0.5 percent.



The Ministry also said that the average of household spending in Japan was down 0.1 percent on year in May - coming in at 283,056 yen. That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 1.4 percent drop in April.



Japan will also release May figures for unemployment, housing starts and construction orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia are all lower, while Shanghai is modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday, partly due to renewed weakness among technology stocks. Outside of the tech sector, gold stocks also came under pressure, offsetting gains from banking stocks.



While the Nasdaq tumbled 90.06 points or 1.4 percent to 6,144.35, the Dow fell 167.58 points or 0.8 percent to 21,287.03 and the S&P 500 slid 20.99 points or 0.9 percent to 2,419.70.



The major European markets also moved lower on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 1.8 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose for the sixth straight session on Thursday despite a bearish call on oil prices by Goldman Sachs. WTI crude for August delivery inched up $0.19 or 0.4 percent to $44.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



