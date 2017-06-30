JAY-Z | 4:44

NOW AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY ON TIDAL

NEW YORK, June 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global music and entertainment platform, TIDAL is excited to share JAY-Z's 4:44andthefirst visual inspired by the new album.

Who: JAY-Z

What: New Album - 4:44and visual "The Story Of O.J." directed by Mark Romanek and JAY-Z

When: 12:01 a.m. ET Friday, June 30

Where: TIDAL.com

How: New TIDAL members outside of the US can visit New TIDAL members outside of the US can visit TIDAL.com/Try-now

