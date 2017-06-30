Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 30/06/2017 / 11:47 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Reaped Two Wins at 2017 AFLAS Awards Named Best 3PL and Best Logistics Service Provider - Air Freight* Hong Kong, 30 June 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 636.HK) proudly received two commendations at the 2017 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards ('AFLAS'). The Company was voted the Best 3PL for the second consecutive year, and the Best Logistics Service Provider - Air Freight for the second time. The award presentation ceremony was held in Singapore on 29 June 2017 to honour winners from around the world. William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, "As the first Asia-based international logistics company to have won in the Best 3PL category last year, we are excited to bring home this grand award again this year. The award is a testament to our commitment to providing end-to-end supply chain solutions that bring tangible values to cost efficiency, customer satisfaction and bottom-line results. We are thankful to our customers and partners for their continued trust in us." Kerry Logistics is devoted to growing organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions. Earlier this month, it significantly enhanced its rail, road and multimodal services and coverage in Central Asia through the investment in Globalink Logistics DWC LLC, a freight forwarding group with operations spanning across The Commonwealth of Independent States, thereby extending its global footprint to 51 countries and territories. As an IATA agent for all major airlines, Kerry Logistics offers a full suite of air freight services, from pick-up at origins, multi-country consolidation and customs clearance, all the way through to delivery to end customers. Kerry Logistics' air freight services have garnered for the second time the Best Logistics Service Provider - Air Freight award, in recognition of its operation which runs around the clock to ensure the quickest transit time, optimal routings and maximum cost-efficiency. Organised annually by shipping and supply chain industry publication Asia Cargo News, AFLAS honours and celebrates outstanding service providers including air and shipping lines, air and sea ports, logistics, 3PLs and other associated industry professionals for their excellence in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. Unlike other awards judged by panels, AFLAS was nominated and voted by over 15,000 readers and e-news subscribers of Asia Cargo News, truly reflecting the opinion of industry insiders. - End - / Geoff Choo, Regional Commercial Director of Singapore, Kerry Logisitcs (left), on stage to receive the Best 3PL award *About the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards* Established by the air freight, sea freight and logistics publicationAsia Cargo News in 1986, the annual Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards recognise excellence in service providers in the freight and logistics industry. The winners were nominated and voted by readers and e-news subscribers of Asia Cargo News, making the results the opinion of service users rather than a panel of judges. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 46 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2016-2017. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VKSVGXJPVO [1] Document title: KL Reaps Two Wins at 2017 AFLAS Awards_Eng (30 Jun 2017)_Final 30/06/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19548c2374dcf5687f6e4b7b480e5f6c&application_id=588065&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2017 23:47 ET (03:47 GMT)