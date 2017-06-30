

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tintri, Inc. (TNTR), a storage management solutions provider, announced late Thursday that it has priced its initial public offering of 8.572 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7 per share.



The shares are expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Market on June 30 under the symbol 'TNTR'. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.



Tintri said it has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.29 million shares of common stock from the Company.



The book-running managers of the proposed offering are Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Pacific Crest Securities, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.



Needham & Company LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company L.L.C. are acting as co-managers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX