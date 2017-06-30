Finance the commercial launch of IRIS II in Europe and Middle East

Prepare the clinical development of sub-retinal system PRIMA

Pixium Vision (Paris:PIX) (FR0011950641 PIX), a company developing innovative bionic vision systems to allow patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, announced today it has executed the planned second drawdown of an 11 million euros bond financing resulting in a tranche of 4 million euros. The financing, first announced on September 29, 2016, amounted a total of 11 million euros via the issuance of bonds to Kreos Capital, a leading growth debt provider for high growth companies in Europe. Following this announcement, Pixium Vision has executed 8 million euros of the bond financing, of which remains an optional tranche of 3 million euros.

The bond financing facility gives Pixium Vision the tools to pursue its strategy and, in particular, finance the commercial launch for patients suffering from Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) of IRISII its first approved system, in selected European and middle east countries. Funds from the facility are also used to prepare the upcoming clinical development of sub-retinal photovoltaic PRIMA system in dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

Reminder of the main characteristics of the financing agreement

The financing amounts to a maximum of 11 million euros, composed of 11 million bonds with a nominal value of 1 euro. It is divided into three tranches: 4 million executed on March 28, 2017, 4 million executed today and an optional of 3 million by October 31, 2017. An 11.5% annual interest rate applies on each tranche. They shall be reimbursed through 33 monthly payments after a differed repayment of the nominal value (or interest-only period) equal to 9 months for the first tranche and 3 months for the second and third tranches. The loan is secured by usual pledges over tangible and intangible assets of Pixium Vision. In parallel, following its approval by the General Meeting held on June 27, 2017, Pixium Vision has issued 140,935 warrants to Kreos Capital, entitled to subscribe as much shares at 7.805 euros. These warrants are substituting the single warrant entitled to subscribe 207,817 shares at 5.2931 euros, as described in the press release dated on September 29, 2016.

