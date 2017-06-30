SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/30/17 -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), an integral value provider with customer-centric solutions, is proud to have 16 employees certified as Fogra Digital Print Experts VPC (DPE-VPC). The certification measures a professional's expertise with regards to the latest international colour standards and developments in the world of digital printing.

In compliance with ISO 12647-8 standards, the certification accesses an individual's experience with digital output systems, PDF-based workflow, and imaging process with pre-flight knowledge. Certified DPEs are able to demonstrate their ability in colour communication, data preparation for hybrid workflow and reliably solve typical problems systematically.

"Colour accuracy and management is key to quality print, and as a leading company in digital printing, we are constantly investing in this to add value to our customers," said Mr Jonathan Yeo, General Manager for Konica Minolta BSA. "We are therefore pleased to have 16 certified Fogra Digital Print Experts in Validation Print Creation (VPC) in the region."

The certified Fogra Digital Print Experts will add value and credibility to Konica Minolta's leadership in production print and industrial print business and customers' business. The DPEs will have the ability to assist customer in installing ISO 12647-8 (VPC) to ensure colour quality and accuracy across digital prints.

Press Contacts:

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte. Ltd.

Celine Long

Email Contact



PR Contact:

Huntington Communications

Eugene Chuang

Email Contact



Carina Chan

Email Contact



