

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound rose to more than a 5-week high of 1.3029 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3004.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to a 2-day high of 0.8776 and nearly a 2-week high of 1.2464 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8796 and 1.2432, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.31 against the greenback, 0.86 against the euro and 1.26 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX