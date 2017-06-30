NOKIA: Nokia to supply Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group with advanced wireless networking technology for smart city services

Nokia to deploy LTE in 700 MHz band to support smart city and public safety applications in Hongkou district of Shanghai

Nokia's first commercial LTE 700 MHz contract in China intended to make city services smarter in fast-growing area of China's largest city

30 June, 2017

Shanghai - Nokia is to supply a LTE network in the 700 megahertz spectrum band to the Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group, a diversified broadcasting, media, manufacturing and real estate company. The deployment will transform Shanghai's fast-growing former industrial district of Hongkou through a range of new smart city services, for which Nokia will supply advanced wireless communications based on FDD-LTE technology for smart city and public safety applications. Nokia Shanghai Bell, Nokia's JV company in China will provide the deployment and services.

The LTE network is being deployed to provide broadband connectivity for city services, specifically high-speed wireless links to video from cameras used for traffic control, video monitoring and analysis, and additional services in future. The network is based on Nokia's FDD-LTE solution and offers the data capacity needed to support a variety of bandwidth-intensive video formats, including high-definition and ultra-high definition 4K, 3D and more. This deployment marks Nokia's first for LTE technology in the 700 MHz spectrum band in China.

In addition to network infrastructure, Nokia Shanghai Bell's global services team will provide services including systems integration, network planning and implementation.

The project builds on Nokia's strong track-record supporting smart city initiatives worldwide. It also highlights the progress of Nokia's strategy of expanding its customer activities outside of the traditional telecommunications sphere, a key focus of the company.

Ding Yong, General Manager of Oriental Pearl Digital TV, said: "Nokia has been an excellent partner for these new smart city initiatives. Their LTE 700 MHz technology performed extremely well in testing and the strong local support from Nokia Shanghai Bell has been very beneficial as well. We look forward to our continued close cooperation to bring smart city services to the people of Shanghai.

Jin Jian, head of Enterprise & Public Sector at Nokia Shanghai Bell, said: "This collaboration with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group is an important first step in efforts to bring smarter services to China's largest city and critical business and innovation hub. As a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, Nokia is honored to play a key role in such an important project."

Key facts:

LTE currently serves more than two billion subscribers globally today and is expected to reach 75% of the world's population by 2020.

Low frequency bands, such as the 700MHz, allow for excellent coverage with a reduced number of base stations.

With technology enhancements, LTE not only serves mobile broadband users but also delivers efficient and reliable connectivity for the Internet of Things and critical applications needed for public safety networks.

